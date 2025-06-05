“Detectives believe there are numerous other victims and counties affected by this criminal operation,” says the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office after finding more than $500,000 worth of stolen construction equipment, trucks and trailers.

Local law enforcement in Indiana report they have uncovered a multi-state theft ring of stolen construction equipment, trucks and trailers. Two men have been charged in connection with the case, with more arrests expected.

“Detectives believe there are numerous other victims and counties affected by this criminal operation,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported May 19 on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a series of heavy machinery thefts in its territory for about a month when GPS location on some of the stolen equipment led investigators to property in nearby Putnam County. Investigators say they uncovered equipment stolen from Jasper County, as well as items from other counties and from Illinois and Missouri. The equipment found in Putnam County was valued at more than $500,000.

Jasper County investigators worked with Putnam County sheriff’s officers to execute a search warrant at the site. Scott D. Rector, 54, of Winamac, Indiana, was charged as the primary suspect, and Roy W. Poynter, 46, of Putnam County was arrested for alleged involvement. The agency also worked with Clay County and Pulaski County sheriff’s offices.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported the following items recovered:

Caterpillar mini excavator

Takeuchi skid steer

Case skid steer

International semi-truck

Semi-trailer loaded with fertilizer, a fertilizer tank and bags of seed

2021 Chevrolet Silverado

2023 SureTrac trailer

Rector was charged with three counts of theft, felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and faces theft charges in separate incidents.

Poynter was charged with three felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing an offense with theft.

Other counties where thefts occurred include White, Putnam, Vigo, Clay, Newton and Tippecanoe in Indiana, “with more likely to be identified as the investigation progresses,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

“This case remains active, and additional arrests are anticipated as detectives continue to uncover the full scope of this theft ring.”