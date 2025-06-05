Arrests Made in Multi-State Equipment Theft Ring in Indiana

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 5, 2025
“Detectives believe there are numerous other victims and counties affected by this criminal operation,” says the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office after finding more than $500,000 worth of stolen construction equipment, trucks and trailers.
“Detectives believe there are numerous other victims and counties affected by this criminal operation,” says the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office after finding more than $500,000 worth of stolen construction equipment, trucks and trailers.
Getty Images

Local law enforcement in Indiana report they have uncovered a multi-state theft ring of stolen construction equipment, trucks and trailers. Two men have been charged in connection with the case, with more arrests expected.

“Detectives believe there are numerous other victims and counties affected by this criminal operation,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported May 19 on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a series of heavy machinery thefts in its territory for about a month when GPS location on some of the stolen equipment led investigators to property in nearby Putnam County. Investigators say they uncovered equipment stolen from Jasper County, as well as items from other counties and from Illinois and Missouri. The equipment found in Putnam County was valued at more than $500,000.

Jasper County investigators worked with Putnam County sheriff’s officers to execute a search warrant at the site. Scott D. Rector, 54, of Winamac, Indiana, was charged as the primary suspect, and Roy W. Poynter, 46, of Putnam County was arrested for alleged involvement. The agency also worked with Clay County and Pulaski County sheriff’s offices. 

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported the following items recovered:

  • Caterpillar mini excavator
  • Takeuchi skid steer
  • Case skid steer
  • International semi-truck
  • Semi-trailer loaded with fertilizer, a fertilizer tank and bags of seed
  • 2021 Chevrolet Silverado
  • 2023 SureTrac trailer

Rector was charged with three counts of theft, felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and faces theft charges in separate incidents.

Poynter was charged with three felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing an offense with theft.

Other counties where thefts occurred include White, Putnam, Vigo, Clay, Newton and Tippecanoe in Indiana, “with more likely to be identified as the investigation progresses,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

“This case remains active, and additional arrests are anticipated as detectives continue to uncover the full scope of this theft ring.”

For contractors who want to protect their equipment, check out these tips from a detective by clicking here.

Related Stories
Zeng speaks at the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, 2018.
Business
LiuGong Group Chairman Zeng Guang’an Retires
Monnet spent the last 10 years at BOMAG Americas as the Vice President CFO, leading the company’s North American finance team.
Business
Dynapac Appoints BOMAG CFO as New North America President
Dealer Credit Buzbuzzer Getty
Equipment rental
Equipment Rental Rates Rising – Some Dramatically, EquipmentWatch Reports
Andrew Ryan, president of LiuGong North America, says the company has taken steps to minimize price increases on new equipment related to tariffs.
Business
How a Chinese Construction Equipment Manufacturer and Dealer are Handling Trump’s Tariffs
Top Stories
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Dozers
Tech Startup Reveals All-Electric, 32-Ton Dozer Called “Moonlander” (Video)
Lumina's prototype Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Case's new 8.8-metric-ton CX85E midi excavator has a fixed boom and zero tail swing.
Compact Excavators
Case Brings 2 New “Midi Excavators" to Market for Power in Tight Spaces
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Caterpillar reveals a series of updates for its small, medium and large tracked excavators, as well as wheeled, material-handling and specialty models.
Excavators
Cat Boosts the Tech for 2025 Excavators to Speed Up Digging, Loading
Bobcat Large Excavator Thumb
Excavators
Why Did Bobcat Enter Large Excavator Market with New E220, E245?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All