Anna Christine Sgro, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, addresses the media during a private event at the company's Evo Center in Acworth, Georgia.

Anna Christine Srgo has only been at the helm of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America for a month and a half, but she has already laid out a bold vision for transformation and ambitious goals for the next five years.

While the executive is new to Yanmar, she is not new to the industry. Srgo brings with her a wealth of experience in construction, agriculture, finance and aftermarket operations – a full equipment lifecycle background that she believes is essential for leading Yanmar’s next chapter in North America.

“I've spent time in the dealership. I understand the floor. I understand the needs of the service shops, most importantly, the voice of the customer,” she said during a recent press event at the company’s Evo Center in Acworth, Georgia.

And that voice, she emphasized, will be essential to Yanmar’s evolution. “What I instill in the teams every day is to listen as much as we can to our dealers and our customers, learn from them, and serve the market alongside our dealer network, because that’s truly what’s most important now.”

Srgo noted that before her tenure, Yanmar CE had already achieved significant milestones, including the production of 300,000 mini excavators and capturing 25% market share in Japan, 13% in Asia, and 8% in Europe in 2024.

Yet she made it clear Yanmar CE is just getting started.

North America is at the heart of the company’s growth strategy – and Sgro expects the region to contribute approximately 38% of Yanmar CE’s global sales and revenue totaling over $2 billion by 2030.

“Over the past decade, North America's share of revenue has increased by approximately 14%, and that trajectory isn't slowing down,” Srgo said. “We're actually projecting an even greater increase in the next four years. That is exactly why we're continuing to invest heavily in North America. And it's not just about the strategic region, it's the growth engine of our future.”

The company recently invested $4 million in its Grand Rapids, Minnesota, facility, equipping it with the latest power coating systems, robotic welding, laser cutting and smart tools and boosting local production capacity by 50%.

“Our aim is to produce at least 70% of what we sell in our region locally, and that's one of the reasons we have been greatly expanding our production in Grand Rapids, Minnesota,” she noted.

Under Srgo’s leadership, Yanmar CE is embracing a customer-first transformation – starting with a renewed focus on people, relationships and processes.

“It's about the people, the people, the people,” Srgo said. “And I reiterate that because it's the importance of attracting the right talent with the right skill set, rolling up our sleeves, getting in the field, spending time with our dealers, spending time with customers, and hearing the voice of the customer. And to me, that's the win, and that's how we all win together.”

Srgo and her leadership team debuted a multi-tier strategy aimed not at making Yanmar CE NA the largest but what she says will be the most responsive, reliable and customer-centric brand in compact equipment.

With the recent launch of compact track loaders, Yanmar now offers a full line of compact construction equipment. “We’re not just entering the CTL market,” Srgo said. “We’re doing it with purpose and precision.” The four CTL models complement Yanmar’s lines of mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers, providing customers with what Sgro calls “a true one-stop shop for equipment, maintenance and long-term support.” Operational Excellence: Through the Yanmar Product System (YPS), the company has standardized safety, quality, delivery and cost systems across its global factories to ensure product consistency. “We have invested in global design, global quality and plans in global manufacturing, providing our customers with the confidence to purchase a machine with the same standards wherever it's been produced.”

Yanmar is enhancing dealer support with strategic hires to enhance operational functions, deepen relationships and provide tools for growth. “Channel development is critical to me, and it was one of the first things that we did when I started,” said Sgro. “This is critical to getting to see the dealers and understanding how we go to the market with each of our dealers and how we work closely with the dealer.” New Financing Options: New finance options, including a 10-year plan, will simplify and streamline the buying experience for both machines and attachments. “It's a one-stop solution that delivers quick access, equipment financing and is flexible to our customer needs,” Srgo explained.

New finance options, including a 10-year plan, will simplify and streamline the buying experience for both machines and attachments. “It's a one-stop solution that delivers quick access, equipment financing and is flexible to our customer needs,” Srgo explained. Extended Warranties: The new Yanmar Ycare and ASV Max-Guard Extended Warranty programs offer up to three additional years or 3,000 machine hours of coverage for all Yanmar or ASV compact equipment – including both machines and attachments. Ycare and Max-Guard plans are available for purchase at any point during the machine’s base warranty period and are fully transferable if the equipment is sold. Customers can choose from three plan levels – Comprehensive, Powertrain or Powertrain Plus Hydraulics – with all repairs completed by authorized dealers.

Launching in Summer 2025, the Y.O.U. Club – short for Yanmar Operators United – features two main components, a digital platform for connection and engagement and onsite operator skills challenges at trade shows and dealer events. “This is more than just a website – it’s a community hub,” said Elsie De Nys, global brand and CSR manager. “The Y.O.U. Club offers interactive content and a space for users to share stories, challenge themselves and connect.” Hands-on Equipment Demonstrations: Sgro recognized that one of the most important parts of driving growth is creating demand – and that starts with proving the product to the buyer through field demonstrations and hands-on experiences. She announced the return to more regional events, collaborative dealer efforts and a greater OEM presence where it matters most – in the dirt. “If you want to sell something, you demonstrate it. I can say 90 to 95% of your end users are going to want to demonstrate the product, have it in hand, operate it and feel comfortable with it.”

Srgo closed her presentation with a clear message to customers, dealers and industry partners:

“We will listen, we will partner, we will improve, and we're not going to do it in isolation, but we'll do it together with our customers and our dealer network.

“I believe that the best solutions don't ever come from a boardroom table. That is something I've lived by my whole career. They're not in a spreadsheet. It's rolling up your sleeves and getting close to the customer, co-creating the future together. We're not just building machines. We're building with you.”