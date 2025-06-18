SCDOT Reopens I-20 Just 36 Hours After Fiery Overpass Crash (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 18, 2025
By the evening of June 15, crews had successfully milled and repaved damaged portions of the interstate.
By the evening of June 15, crews had successfully milled and repaved damaged portions of the interstate.
United Infrastructure

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 20 in both directions near the Georgia border, less than two days after a fiery tanker crash collapsed an overpass.

On the morning of June 14, a tractor-trailer struck an overpass for Old Vaucluse Road over I-20 at mile marker 13 near Aiken in southwestern South Carolina. The tanker crash resulted in no injuries.

Emergency crews worked through the night to demolish and remove the damaged overpass, finishing in less than 24 hours.

For a video showing the overpass’ demolition, scroll to the end of this article.

By the evening of June 15, crews had successfully milled and repaved damaged portions of the interstate, and all four lanes of Interstate 20 were reopened in both directions.

SCDOT’s emergency contractors for the work included Great Falls, South Carolina-based United Infrastructure and Greenwood, South Carolina-based Satterfield Construction Company.

In a statement to Equipment World, SCDOT Deputy Chief of Staff Kelly Moore said the department does not have a cost or timeline estimate yet for the bridge replacement, though it will be expedited through an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster.

“We expect to have details on the timeline in the coming weeks and in the meantime, we want to reassure community members that this emergency project will be measured in months and not years,” said Moore.

The demolished overpass’ clearance was labeled for both directions of traffic: 16 feet and 11 inches for eastbound traffic and 18 feet for westbound traffic. The crash occurred on I-20’s eastbound lanes.

Related Stories
The report claims many of ODOT's procedures have long approval chains and extend turnaround times.
Roadbuilding
Oregon DOT Audit Alleges Organizational Issues, High Staff Turnover
Demolition on the original Washington Bridge, seen here, has been ongoing since last fall.
Roadbuilding
RIDOT Awards $427M Contract for I-195 Washington Bridge Rebuild
The White House sent a memo to USDOT on June 3 instructing the department to disregard the GAO’s opinion on the frozen NEVI funds.
Roadbuilding
White House Instructs USDOT to Ignore GAO Opinion on Frozen EV Charger Funds
Sublime Systems manufactures low-carbon cement through a process that avoids fossil fuels and limestone. When cooked, limestone becomes the primary ingredient in carbon-dioxide in the cement manufacturing process.
Roadbuilding
Low-Carbon Cement Startup Aims for DOT Collaboration for Building Roads
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
See which OEMs made the list – and which fell off as sales declined in 2024.
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Cushman Hauler Xl
Compact equipment
Cushman Hauler XL UTV Gets a Long Bed for More Hauling Capacity
orange trench box in trench with silver ladder sticking out
Construction Equipment
A Guide to Trench Boxes: Here's What Contractors Need to Know
The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss comes with either an extended-range battery pack for 410 miles of range or a Max Range for 478 miles. The extended range delivers 625 horsepower, and the Max Range brings 725 horsepower. Both produce up to 775 pound-feet of torque.
Pickups
Off-Road & Electric: Chevy Brings Trail Boss Trim to 2026 Silverado EV
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All