Worker Dies After Collapse of 5-Foot-Deep Trench in Connecticut

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 19, 2025
Michael DiRocco leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
Michael DiRocco leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
GoFundMe page for DiRocco family

A worker rescued from a trench collapse in Connecticut last week died of his injuries at a local hospital, police reported.

Michael DiRocco Sr., 60, of Norwich was partially buried around 6:15 p.m. June 13 in a 5-foot-deep trench that caved in on a residential sewer-line installation project. It marks at least the eighth trench-collapse death this year in the U.S. and happened just before the industry entered the national Trench Safety Stand Down this week. It also follows the sentencing last month of a contractor and equipment operator to probation for felony second-degree manslaughter related to a deadly trench collapse in 2022 in Vernon, Connecticut.

The trench DiRocco was in was 90 feet long and 5 feet wide, according to the Norwich Police Department. DiRocco was taken by ambulance to William W. Backus Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was a father of four and grandfather of eight, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral expenses for his family.

“He leaves behind a grieving family, who are not only trying to process the tragic accident that has just happened to their family, but are also now faced with the disheartening struggle of unexpected expenses required to properly lay their beloved to rest,” the page says. “Michael was an amazing man, willing to stop what he was doing to help anyone, and he deeply loved his family and friends.”

The incident is being investigated by the Norwich Police Department. The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration has opened an inspection of Diamond Plumbing & Heating LLC of Norwich for the trench fatality, according to online OSHA records. Equipment World has reached out to Diamond Plumbing for comment.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

 

Related Stories
A worker was in a 15-foot-deep trench June 3 in Woodland, Washington, when an excavator bucket landed on him, causing traumatic injury, according to fire department and media reports.
Safety & Compliance
1 Worker Dies, 1 Injured When Hit by Excavator Buckets in Trenches in CA, WA
Trench boxes are viewed as the safest way to protect workers from cave-ins, but one was not in use in 2022 when 56-year-old Dennis Slater was buried alive in Vernon, Connecticut.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor, Excavator Operator Sentenced to Probation After Deadly Trench Collapse
An explosion April 9 in Lexington, Missouri, killed a 5-year-old boy after a fiber-optic subcontractor struck a natural-gas line. The AG is suiing the utility for allegedly failing to mark the gas line and telling the subcontractor that all its lines had been marked before digging started.
Safety & Compliance
Missouri AG Sues Utility for Alleged Unmarked Gas Line Before Deadly Explosion
Utility Marking 811 Getty Images
Safety & Compliance
AT&T Fined $60K for Failure to Timely Locate Buried Lines in Kansas
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
See which OEMs made the list – and which fell off as sales declined in 2024.
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Cushman Hauler Xl
Compact equipment
Cushman Hauler XL UTV Gets a Long Bed for More Hauling Capacity
orange trench box in trench with silver ladder sticking out
Construction Equipment
A Guide to Trench Boxes: Here's What Contractors Need to Know
The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss comes with either an extended-range battery pack for 410 miles of range or a Max Range for 478 miles. The extended range delivers 625 horsepower, and the Max Range brings 725 horsepower. Both produce up to 775 pound-feet of torque.
Pickups
Off-Road & Electric: Chevy Brings Trail Boss Trim to 2026 Silverado EV
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All