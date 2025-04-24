Sgro has held leadership positions with two heavy equipment distributors in her career.

A former leader at two construction equipment dealerships has been appointed the head of Yanmar Compact Equipment’s North American operations.

Anna Christine Sgro became Yanmar CE’s president, effective April 14, bringing over 25 years of heavy equipment experience to the role.

The company said she’ll focus on improving financial performance and organizational integration and will report to Yanmar CE’s global CEO, José Cuadrado.

Sgro’s experience includes two heavy equipment distributors: five years as the senior executive vice president of Canadian Volvo distributor Strongco (now Nors) and nearly four years as the president of Royal Reesink Canada, which primarily distributes agricultural equipment.

Additionally, Sgro held leadership positions at Ritchie Bros. and as the vice president of construction at Volvo CE.

The last 12 months have been busy for Yanmar. The company’s global CEO took his current position in March 2024 after joining the company only a year prior. Shortly before that, Yanmar entered the compact track loader market with its TL100VS.

The company has also taken some steps toward advancing its electrific offerings. Yanmar launched an electrification business unit last month focused on e-powertrain solutions, including batteries and eDrives, for the compact off-highway segment. Additionally, Eleo Technologies, a battery manufacturer in which Yanmar has majority ownership, rolled out a fresh lineup of battery packs designed for the off-highway construction market last August.