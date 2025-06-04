LiuGong Group Chairman Zeng Guang’an Retires

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 4, 2025
Zeng speaks at the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, 2018.
LiuGong

One of LiuGong Group’s most seasoned executives, Chairman and CEO Zeng Guang’an, retired on June 1.

Credited by the China-based company as a founder of its globalization strategy, Zeng led LiuGong Machinery developments including the beginning of its global research and development framework and its global marketing and talent programs.

Zeng began his career at LiuGong in the 1980s and was promoted to president of LiuGong Group in 2013.  

Under Zeng’s tenure, the company signed its first international dealer in Casablanca, Morocco, in 2003. Today, LiuGong has over 30 overseas subsidiaries and offices, 12 global R&D facilities, 20 global manufacturing plants and 500 dealers worldwide.

Zeng will be replaced by Zheng Jin – chairman of the board for LiuGong Group – as chairman for LiuGong Machinery. A 30-year industry veteran, Zheng will bring experience in operations management and enterprise strategy to the new position.

Additionally, Luo Guobing will become LiuGong Machinery’s new president. He served as the company’s vice president for over 10 years and was its senior vice president since April 2023. Like Zeng, Luo is experienced in the international market, including value chain management and cross-cultural communication.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan recently confirmed in an interview with Equipment World that the company was studying the feasibility of manufacturing some of its equipment in the Americas. LiuGong first entered the U.S. market in 2008.

