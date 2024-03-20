Yanmar Compact Equipment has named José Cuadrado as its new global chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., charged with establishing the company as a global leader in the compact equipment industry.

He succeeds Giuliano Parodi, who will step down as CEO on April 1, but will transfer to a new role as chief strategy officer for Yanmar Group’s Strategy Division.

Cuadrado brings more than 25 years of experience in the construction, industrial and automotive industries to his new role, working with brands such as Ingersol Rand, Doosan and CNH Industrial. He joined Yanmar CE in early 2023 to serve as the managing director of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region. A Spanish national, Cuadrado holds a Master’s degree in business and economics from the University of Valladolid (Spain).

Cuadrado will fill both global CEO and EMEA roles until his successor is appointed, from his current base in Europe. A search is currently underway.

In his new role, Cuadrado is responsible for leading increased organizational integration, improved financial performance and effective product development.

Commenting on his appointment Cuadrado said: “I fully support our current strategy to become a leader in the compact equipment industry. To achieve this, we will continue our journey to become a truly global company, focusing on extending our product portfolio and strengthening our dealer network across all major markets. Equally important, we have very ambitious and exciting plans to embrace upcoming technologies. I’m very pleased to be given this opportunity to continue the good work that has happened under Giuliano’s leadership.”

“José is an experienced and dynamic leader and, having helped shape the strategy as part of the global leadership team since joining the company, is fully aligned to our goals and aspirations,” said Giuliano Parodi, newly appointed CSO at Yanmar. “We are confident that he will continue to drive Yanmar CE towards meeting its objective of becoming a customer-centric, innovative, global leader in compact equipment. We offer José our full support in his new role.”