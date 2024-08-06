Eleo Technologies Rolls Out New Modular Off-Highway Battery Packs

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 6, 2024
eleo's new batteries in several applicable orientations
The new battery packs feature a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V.
Eleo Technologies

Eleo Technologies has rolled out a fresh lineup of battery packs designed for the off-highway construction market.

Founded in 2017, Netherlands-based Eleo’s new batteries are designed for low-volume, high-diversity off-highway vehicles and the conditions in which they operate. Yanmar acquired a majority ownership of Eleo Technologies in 2022, though Eleo continues to operate as its own business entity.

Suitable for a variety of applications, the batteries feature a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V, a maximum continuous power output of up to 90 kW and modular design to skirt both vertical and horizontal space limitations. These new batteries can also be combined to enhance system capacity.

The units are also designed for easy part replacement, meaning users won’t have to ship the entire battery to Eleo for service.

"Eleo is dedicated to advancing off-highway electric vehicle technology," said Bas Verkaik, CEO at Eleo. "Our battery packs provide a practical alternative to internal combustion engines, supporting the global transition towards net-zero emissions."

Since its acquisition of Eleo, Yanmar has rolled out several electric machines, including a prototype electric excavator last November and recently a fully electric wheel loader, mini-excavator and tracked carrier in Europe.

Related Stories
screen shot of AIHA heat stress app
Technology
New, Free App Predicts Workers’ Heat-Stress Risk in Real Time
Hitachi Solution Linkage CONNECT
Telematics
Hitachi Intros New Fleet Management System: Solution Linkage Connect
Cat Track Wear Sensor on a bulldozer
Technology
Cat Rolls Out Track Wear Sensor for No-Touch Undercarriage Monitoring
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Hitachi Construction Machinery ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator
Excavators
Hitachi Expands into Long-Reach Excavators with ZX210LC-7H SLF
The new 54,900-pound model is designed for deep excavation and features over 50 feet of reach and 39 feet of dig depth.
Maxresdefault 66b0f72f9fa38
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Volvo’s L25 Electric Compact Wheel Loader
Maxresdefault 66acd885ac433
The Dirt
Deere Reveals its 5 New P-Tier Skid Steers & CTLs on The Dirt
Cat rotary cutter being utilized by an excavator in an urban setting
Attachments
Crush, Break, Pulverize with These 15 Demolition Attachments
rusted 1918 holt tractor in barn
Vintage Equipment
Saving a 1918 Holt WWI Tractor & Other Teenage Equipment Adventures
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More