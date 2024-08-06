The new battery packs feature a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V.

Eleo Technologies has rolled out a fresh lineup of battery packs designed for the off-highway construction market.

Founded in 2017, Netherlands-based Eleo’s new batteries are designed for low-volume, high-diversity off-highway vehicles and the conditions in which they operate. Yanmar acquired a majority ownership of Eleo Technologies in 2022, though Eleo continues to operate as its own business entity.

Suitable for a variety of applications, the batteries feature a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V, a maximum continuous power output of up to 90 kW and modular design to skirt both vertical and horizontal space limitations. These new batteries can also be combined to enhance system capacity.

The units are also designed for easy part replacement, meaning users won’t have to ship the entire battery to Eleo for service.

"Eleo is dedicated to advancing off-highway electric vehicle technology," said Bas Verkaik, CEO at Eleo. "Our battery packs provide a practical alternative to internal combustion engines, supporting the global transition towards net-zero emissions."

Since its acquisition of Eleo, Yanmar has rolled out several electric machines, including a prototype electric excavator last November and recently a fully electric wheel loader, mini-excavator and tracked carrier in Europe.