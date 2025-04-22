Pop and country musician Post Malone has scored a new sponsor for a portion of his upcoming tour – and some brand-new equipment – through Kubota.

The manufacturer will sponsor Malone’s 10-stop 2025 Travelin’ Tailgate tour, which follows and accompanies select dates of his upcoming stadium concerts for his most recent album, “F-1 Trillion.” These 10 additional events are free to the public and include food, music, giveaways, games and even a tattoo artist.

Kubota’s presence at these 10 free events will include logos on certain marketing materials and a dedicated Kubota booth to display equipment to attendees. A sweepstakes will also be held, where Kubota will contribute $1 for every entry to the Farmer Veteran Coalition up to $10,000.

Kubota will also deliver the following farm and construction equipment to Post Malone’s property in Salt Lake City, Utah: two L6060 compact tractors, one LX2620 compact tractor and an SSV75 skid steer loader.

Kubota pointed to the years Malone spent in Grapevine, Texas – the home of Kubota Tractor Corporation’s headquarters – as a full circle connection between his career and the sponsorship.