Kubota Sponsors Post Malone’s Upcoming “Travelin’ Tailgate” Tour

Apr 22, 2025
Malone's upcoming Travelin' Tailgate tour will hit 10 U.S. cities.
Malone's upcoming Travelin' Tailgate tour will hit 10 U.S. cities.
Kubota

Pop and country musician Post Malone has scored a new sponsor for a portion of his upcoming tour – and some brand-new equipment – through Kubota.

The manufacturer will sponsor Malone’s 10-stop 2025 Travelin’ Tailgate tour, which follows and accompanies select dates of his upcoming stadium concerts for his most recent album, “F-1 Trillion.” These 10 additional events are free to the public and include food, music, giveaways, games and even a tattoo artist.

Kubota’s presence at these 10 free events will include logos on certain marketing materials and a dedicated Kubota booth to display equipment to attendees. A sweepstakes will also be held, where Kubota will contribute $1 for every entry to the Farmer Veteran Coalition up to $10,000.

Kubota will also deliver the following farm and construction equipment to Post Malone’s property in Salt Lake City, Utah: two L6060 compact tractors, one LX2620 compact tractor and an SSV75 skid steer loader.

Kubota pointed to the years Malone spent in Grapevine, Texas – the home of Kubota Tractor Corporation’s headquarters – as a full circle connection between his career and the sponsorship.

