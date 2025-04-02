Yanmar Launches New Electrification Business Unit for Compact Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 2, 2025
Yanmar e-powertrains in equipment
The new business unit aims to advance Yanmar's electrification efforts in the compact off-highway segment.
Yanmar

Yanmar is elevating its electrification efforts with the launch of a new business unit focused on e-powertrain solutions, including batteries and eDrives, for the compact off-highway segment.

The Electrification Unit, which will begin operations this month, will concentrate on three main product areas:

  • Yanmar-branded equipment, such as excavators, wheel loaders and other industrial machinery
  • Machinery for other OEMs
  • Components and e-powertrains for industrial machinery

By advancing these key sectors, the unit aims to drive innovation and reinforce Yanmar’s leadership – as a component manufacturer, supplier and integrator – in the transition to zero-emission solutions, the company says.

“The development of e-powertrains is crucial for adapting the expertise we have built with diesel engines to a broader range of applications beyond just construction and agricultural machinery, and it represents an important step toward achieving carbon neutrality,” said Tetsuya Yamamoto, chief operating officer, Yanmar Holdings. “As we face the challenges of climate change and strive for a sustainable society, it is essential to accelerate the development and adoption of electric powertrains that not only enhance product performance but also contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Marko Dekena has been hired to spearhead the initiative. He brings decades of experience from his career in electric and alternative-energy powertrains within the automobile industry.

The unit will operate with “strategic autonomy,” Yanmar says, allowing for faster decision-making and innovation in the fields of electric machinery, e-powertrains and battery systems. Global teams and resources will be tapped to ensure local needs are met, the company says.

The establishment of the new business unit builds on Yanmar’s recent investments and strategic acquisitions in zero-emissions technology. In 2022, Yanmar acquired Netherlands-based Eleo Technologies, a developer of advanced modular batteries.

Since it acquired Eleo, Yanmar has rolled out several electric machines, including a prototype electric excavator in November 2023 and, recently, a fully electric wheel loader, mini-excavator and tracked carrier in Europe. Eleo Technologies’ activities will be integrated into the new Electrification Unit while continuing to operate at its current locations.

This move also aligns with Yanmar’s broader Green Challenge 2050 initiative and supports the ongoing transformation of the compact off-highway segment, the company says. In addition to electrification, Yanmar says it is exploring hydrogen and alternative non-carbon fuels and resource recycling solutions to drive further advancements in environmental responsibility and carbon reduction.

