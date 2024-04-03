Epiroc is splitting its Tools & Attachments division into two separate groups and appointing a new division president, effective May 1.

The company says the split will provide more focus and resources for the two new divisions: the Rock DrillingTools division and the Mining & Infrastructure Attachments division. The segments have “expanded significantly” and are poised to become "significantly larger" after Epiroc completes its acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure at the end of the first quarter.

Martin Hjerpe, current SVP of mergers and acquisitions, strategy and supply chain, will become president of the Tools division. His current role will be dissolved, and the mergers and acquisitions and strategy function will report to the chief financial officer. The supply chain function will be part of the Tools division.

Goran Popovski, current president of the Tools & Attachments division, will become president of the Attachments division. Both Hjerpe and Popovski will remain members of Epiroc's group management team.

“With past growth and now the ongoing acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure – our largest acquisition ever – our tools and attachments business is expanding significantly,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “By dividing up the business into two dedicated divisions, we are optimizing the focus for all the business lines and supporting sustainable, profitable growth.”

The Tools division will encompass:

Tophammer and handheld tools

DTH, rotary and raiseboring tools

Ground support

Supply chain

The Attachments division will cover:

Ground engaging tools (CR)

Hydraulic attachment tools

Stanley Infrastructure

After the change on May 1, Epiroc says it will have the following external reporting segments and divisions: