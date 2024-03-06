Caterpillar Plans $725M Expansion to Large Engine Center in Lafayette, Ind.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 6, 2024
Cat 995
Caterpillar

Caterpillar is planning a $725 million expansion to its Large Engine Center in Lafayette, Indiana, which manufactures engines for a variety of applications, including oil and gas, electric power, marine, rail and mining, according to a report from Inside Indiana Business.

The investment would fund new machinery equipment, on-site rail infrastructure and a 300,000-square-foot addition to the 1.6 million-square-foot facility. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with new equipment slated for installation in 2027.

In documents filed with the city, Caterpillar said the project would be one of the largest investments in the Lafayette facility since its original construction.

Currently, 1900 employees work at the facility, with the expansion is expected to add approximately 100 jobs over the next four years. The article noted that new jobs would come with an average wage of $27.20 per hour, adding more than $5.6 million to the facility’s payroll.

Commenting on the announcement, Caterpillar representatives told Equipment World, “As we stated in our 4Q Earnings call, Caterpillar is making a large, multi-year capital investment in our large engine division, including increasing capacity for both new engines and aftermarket parts to further help us satisfy growing customer demand. As part of that, we are conducting site assessments and evaluating locations for expansion, including the existing Lafayette campus.”

Related Stories
aerial view building construction
Business
Federal Government Designates 12 "Megaprojects" for 2024
Cat 320 Electric excavator dumping dirt
Business
“Best Year in 98-Year History," Caterpillar Says of 2023
A Komatsu HM400-5 articulated haul truck, recently produced at the company’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Operation
Business
Sales Growth Continues for Komatsu in Q3
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
excavator digging shallow trench in dirt
Safety & Compliance
Georgia Contractor Faces $308K in Penalties for Fatal Trench Collapse
A worker was found face down submerged in water and buried in dirt at the bottom of a 21-foot-deep trench, according to OSHA.
Cat 265 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Construction Equipment By State of 2023
Maxresdefault 65e1f76a20882
The Dirt
Firstgreen Claims 24-Hour Runtime with its Electric Skid Steers
Maxresdefault 65df897e631ce
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro's Groundbreaking Dingo Completely Redesigned; Renamed TX 1000 Turbo
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All