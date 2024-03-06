Caterpillar Plans $725M Expansion to Large Engine Center in Lafayette, Ind.

Caterpillar is planning a $725 million expansion to its Large Engine Center in Lafayette, Indiana, which manufactures engines for a variety of applications, including oil and gas, electric power, marine, rail and mining, according to a report from Inside Indiana Business.

The investment would fund new machinery equipment, on-site rail infrastructure and a 300,000-square-foot addition to the 1.6 million-square-foot facility. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with new equipment slated for installation in 2027.

In documents filed with the city, Caterpillar said the project would be one of the largest investments in the Lafayette facility since its original construction.

Currently, 1900 employees work at the facility, with the expansion is expected to add approximately 100 jobs over the next four years. The article noted that new jobs would come with an average wage of $27.20 per hour, adding more than $5.6 million to the facility’s payroll.

Commenting on the announcement, Caterpillar representatives told Equipment World, “As we stated in our 4Q Earnings call, Caterpillar is making a large, multi-year capital investment in our large engine division, including increasing capacity for both new engines and aftermarket parts to further help us satisfy growing customer demand. As part of that, we are conducting site assessments and evaluating locations for expansion, including the existing Lafayette campus.”