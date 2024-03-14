Equipment World Named Finalist for Jesse H. Neal Journalism Award

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 14, 2024
SIIA Neal Awards 70 Finalist Badge
SIIA

Equipment World has been named a finalist for a Jesse H. Neal award for business-to-business media in the category of Best Series for its Construction’s Silent Killer package.

The program, now in its 70th year, is presented by the Software & Industry Information Association (SIIA). It is considered “the Pulitzer Prize of the business media” and is among the industry’s most prestigious and sought-after editorial honors. A panel of over 100 judges reviews hundreds of entries in multiple stages to select the winners. Finalists will be honored and winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on April 26.

“Construction’s Silent Killer” examined why construction has the highest rate of suicide of any industry and what can be done about it. Editors recounted stories from contractors who had attempted to commit suicide or struggled with mental health challenges. It also included advice from renowned mental health experts and independent survey data from nearly 300 construction industry professionals on their current mental health, the most significant stressors in their lives, and the resources – or lack thereof – available to them.

The series was a team effort and included articles written by Equipment World editors Jordanne Waldschmidt, Don McLoud and Ryan Whisner, an episode of The Dirt hosted by Bryan Furnace and edited by Lawson Rudisill, research conducted by Ginger Love, and graphic design by Kaleigh Watteau.

To read the series of articles that have been nominated, check out the links below:

Equipment World previously won the Best Series award for the package at the 2023 Construction Media Alliance awards.

Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
