Burned L.A. I-10 Freeway Expected to Reopen in 3-5 Weeks, Governor Says

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 14, 2023
excavator cleans up fire aftermath under I-10 Freeway in L.A.
Cleanup underway in aftermath of November 11 fire that closed I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles.
California Governor's Office

The I-10 Freeway will reopen in three to five weeks after a nearly 8-acre fire underneath the interstate caused severe damage, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The freeway south of downtown Los Angeles is one of the busiest highways in the U.S., with about 300,000 vehicles traveling it daily. It was closed November 11 after pallets, trailers and vehicles caught fire in storage yards underneath the highway.

The fire damaged up to 100 support pillars beneath the bridge, Newsom reports.

“After testing samples and assessing damage from the site, state transportation officials currently believe the damage can be repaired without demolishing and rebuilding the 450-foot span of the 10 Freeway, which could have taken upwards of 6 months,” Newsom reports.

“Union crews are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to finish removing the extensive debris and shore up the pillars. These efforts are aimed at making the necessary repairs to safely reopen the freeway to moving traffic as soon as possible.”

He added that “critical materials for the repairs are already on site.”

Newsom has also announced that the fire has been deemed suspicious by Cal Fire, which is conducting an arson investigation. The state filed to eject the lessee of the storage yard site, Apex Development Inc. “months ago,” Newsom said, “…for failing to pay rent and violating the lease agreement by subletting the property without state and federal approval.”

A court date on that matter is scheduled for February.

By the end of the week, the public can start watching the progress on the I-10 Freeway’s repairs by live stream at Fixthe10.ca.gov.

“Thanks to the fast work of our first responders, workers and engineers, we now expect to be able to reopen the 10 Freeway to traffic in three to five weeks,” Newsom said. “California will continue working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to get the job done and get Los Angeles moving again.”

For more coverage of the I-10 Freeway fire and closing and to watch an LAFD video of the blaze, click here.

 

Related Stories
charred remains underneath I10 freeway in L.A. after storage yard fire
Roadbuilding
One of Busiest Freeways in U.S. Closes Due to Fire Damage (Video)
Civ Robotics CivDash road striping robot striping asphalt road
Roadbuilding
New CivDash Robot Automates Road Striping, Marking 16 Miles a Day
Adapt Laser being used to remove blue paint from bridge beam connecticut
Roadbuilding
Lasers Used to Clean Conn. Bridge Instead of Sandblasting (Video)
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tradesman
Pickups
Ram 1500 Ramcharger Gets "Unlimited" EV Range from Gas Generator
A gas-powered generator kicks in on the pickup truck to charge the battery once it's depleted and keep you going until you can refuel.
site of fatal trench collapse in breckenridge colorado
Safety & Compliance
Colorado Contractor Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail After Trench Death
Maxresdefault 654e4d6a20f41
The Dirt
Up Close with Hyundai’s New, Completely Redesigned HX Compact Excavators
New Holland ML12T small articulated loader white background
Compact equipment
New Holland Enters Small Articulated Loader Market with 5 New Models
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All