Goodyear Shedding Off-Road Tire Business in Shakeup

Cannon Mug Headshot
Jason Cannon
Nov 15, 2023
240-ton haul truck
This 240-ton haul truck at the U.S. STEEL MINNTAC Taconite Mine, Mountain Iron, Minn., was one of three test beds for Goodyear's intelligent tire system.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Wednesday morning said, as part of a strategic overhaul to improve profitability, the company will sell its off-the-road equipment tire business, along with its chemical business and its Dunlop brand.

“Our transformation plan represents a clear path to create a more profitable and focused Goodyear,” said Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer, who will step down at year end. 

For off-the-road applications, Goodyear sells specialized tires in the mining and construction industries for a variety of equipment types, from articulated dump trucks to underground mining equipment. 

"We lack the scale of our largest competitors, which are four to five times larger," said Christina Zamarro, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company chief financial officer, adding the financial investment needed for Goodyear to catch up in this segment was cost-prohibitive. 

Goodyear's chemical business develops and sells synthetic rubber compounds for industrial applications, including pliogum, a Kosher and Halal food grade polymer used as food can sealant and in chewing gum.

Goodyear's Dunlop brand primarily sells high-performance passenger vehicle tires, with particular strength in Europe, and is in a crowded parent-company portfolio that includes the Kelly Springfield Tire Company and many other brands. As of 2021, the product stable also includes the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, which is emerging as Goodyear's mid-tier priority. Sumitomo Rubber Industries in 2015 acquired the Dunlop Motorcycle tire brand in North America from Goodyear following the dissolution of a 16-year global joint venture.

A potential sale of the three business units, Kramer said in a presentation to investors Wednesday morning, could bring in excess of $2 billion, slightly more than half of which – and having the largest impact on North America – comes from the chemical arm. 

Goodyear's business path forward, Kramer said, will lean heavily on its technology capabilities, its position as a provider of premium tires, and will also hinge on growth in Goodyear's retail footprint.

"We are rapidly expanding retail volume with mega fleet customers," Zamarro noted, adding the growth was driven by last mile and direct-to-consumer carriers. 

Jason Cannon has written about trucking and transportation for more than a decade and serves as Chief Editor of Commercial Carrier Journal. A Class A CDL holder, Jason is a graduate of the Porsche Sport Driving School, an honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody in Memphis, Tennessee, and a purple belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. Reach him at [email protected]
Related Stories
Rendition of new Bobcat facility in Mexico
Business
Bobcat to Build New $300M Plant in Mexico to Manufacture Compact Loaders
Workers reviewing construction plans
Business
$2 Billion in Funding Set for Climate-Friendly Federal Construction Projects
Volvo flags
Mergers & Acquisitions
Volvo to Acquire Battery Manufacturer Proterra
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Partner Insights
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Top Stories
Landmaster Industry Pro UTV
Construction Equipment
Landmaster Launches 2024 Industry Pro UTVs for Construction
The lineup features nine models with choices of gas or electric power, 2- and 4-passenger seating and long bed.
2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tradesman
Pickups
Ram 1500 Ramcharger Gets "Unlimited" EV Range from Gas Generator
site of fatal trench collapse in breckenridge colorado
Safety & Compliance
Colorado Contractor Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail After Trench Death
Maxresdefault 654e4d6a20f41
The Dirt
Up Close with Hyundai’s New, Completely Redesigned HX Compact Excavators
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All