Pictured (left to right): Mike Ross, senior VP; Darren Wallace, district manager, Central region; Mike Dahs, district manager, Western region; Brian Slavinski, district manager, Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada; Jeff Pate, VP of compact sales; and Dale McLemore, senior dealer development and national accounts manager.

Hyundai Construction Equipment America has announced a new team dedicated to its compact equipment line following the launch of its new skid steers and compact track loaders, along with updates to its mini excavators earlier this year at ConExpo-Con/Agg.

The team will be led by newly-hired Vice President of Compact Equipment Sales Jeff Pate, reporting to Mike Ross, senior vice president of HD Hyundai CE North America. Pate most recently served as the director of sales and channel for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America.

“Jeff is a proven, dynamic and passionate leader, with 20-plus years in dealer and channel development, market intelligence, and strategic planning, including more than 10 years’ experience in the compact equipment sector,” Ross said.

Reporting directly to Pate are four new team members, each responsible for sales and dealer development in distinct regions covering the United States and Canada.

Dale McLemore is joining the company as senior dealer development and national accounts manager for compact equipment covering the southeastern region.

Brian Slavinski will serve as district manager for the Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada.

Darren Wallace has been named district manager for the Central region of the U.S. and Canada.

Mike Dahs joins the team as district manager for the Western region of the U.S. and Canada.

“During the past two years, we have added many compact-only Hyundai equipment dealers to our expanding network and will continue to aggressively recruit new dealers to support the sales momentum and growth we are seeing in this area,” Ross said. “We are excited about the creation of this new, dedicated compact equipment team and the support they will provide to Hyundai dealers and customers who are using our compact machines.”

Hyundai is the third manufacturer in recent weeks to announce new dedicated product support teams. In June, Volvo CE launched a compact business unit responsible for compact excavators up to 9 tons and compact wheel loaders up to the L50 model, and Wacker Neuson formed a new attachments division to elevate its tools for excavators, wheel loaders and telehandlers.