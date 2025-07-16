New Holland has brought its T6.180 Methane Power tractor to the U.S. after debuting in Europe.

The world's first 100% methane-powered production tractor has landed at dealerships, is making the rounds of agriculture shows across the country and has become part of a research project at Michigan State University.

The company says the tractor offers the same performance as its diesel counterpart but with a 30% reduction in running costs and a 10% to 15% reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions. Farmers using biodigesters could become “energy self-sufficient by producing compressed biomethane to power the same tractor they use in the fields or to tend livestock with,” says Joe Bufford, product marketing manager for New Holland, in a company video.

The tractor also runs on compressed natural gas, which Bufford says could be used by municipalities and others near CNG facilities. CNG primarily consists of methane. The company designed the tractor as a cleaner alternative to diesel but with more power than a battery-electric tractor.

New Holland The tractor is basically the same as the company’s diesel T6 model, but with a Fiat Powertrain (FPT) engine that can run on methane or CNG. The tractor runs quieter and cleaner and produces less vibration than the diesel version. It also eliminates all the aftertreatment technology required of diesel. Gas injectors and spark plugs replace the diesel injectors.

“Exhaust treatment is handled with a simple maintenance-free three-way catalyst,” Bufford says. “The simple solution eliminates the need for exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction components as well as diesel exhaust fluid.”

The 6.7-liter, 6-cylinder engine delivers 175 max boosted horsepower or 126 PTO horsepower. It produces 98% less particulate matter when running compressed biomethane, according to New Holland.

The tractor comes with a 49-gallon capacity. An optional 71-gallon range extender is available. The range extender is mounted to the front, one of the main appearance differences between this tractor and the diesel models.

New Holland Neil Messick, owner of Messick Farm Equipment in Pennsylvania, in a walkaround video of the T6.180 Methane, calls it “one of the quietest tractors I've ever been in.” The dealership fueled its tractor via a municipal CNG recycling facility about 15 minutes away.

A Norwegian contractor that has been using the methane tractors since 2022 said the company gets on average about seven and a half hours of work from a fuel tank with range extender, according to New Holland. The company uses its four T6.180s to sweeps roads and clear snow for the city of Trondheim and used them to clear parking areas for the Nordic World Ski Championships. Because of lack of fueling infrastructure, topping up on longer days can take up to a one-hour drive.

But in all, the company gives the tractors, which helps it meet the city’s tough emissions goals, high marks.

“They’re really reliable, and we’ve actually been able to use them for longer than the contract stipulates,” said Svein Tore Sæther, chief executive of Graver, in a New Holland article. “I think we’re up to 80% of total hours. And the drivers like them. They’re responsive, powerful and smooth.”

Methane as a fuel is not new for New Holland, which has produced several methane tractor prototypes from 2013 to 2017. The T6.180 Methane debuted in North America in 2022, and efforts are still underway to introduce the alternative-fuel to potential users. The company is primarily targeting farmers with biodigesters and municipalities.

In May, New Holland donated a T6.180 Methane for a year to Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The tractor will be used throughout campus and be fueled by the university’s anaerobic digester.

"We are grateful for this new partnership with CNH as we continue to advance groundbreaking sustainable farming practices that will benefit our environment and our economy,” said George Smith, director of MSU AgBioResearch. “Usage of the New Holland T6.180 Methane tractor will provide our students and researchers with invaluable hands-on experience and the opportunity to explore the benefits of methane-powered technology."

New Holland’s sister company, Case, has also been experimenting with methane power. At ConExpo 2020, the company revealed ProjectTETRA, a concept methane-powered wheel loader.

Quick Specs New Holland T6.180 Methane