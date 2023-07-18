Vermeer Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Vermeer is celebrating its 75th year in business, marking its founding in 1948 when Gary Vermeer opened a small machine shop in Pella, Iowa.

The company, now known in construction for its trenchers, directional drills and environmental equipment, began when Gary created a mechanical hoist for his grain wagon. Word about the invention spread quickly and sparked a career - and booming business - in equipment design and development for the farmer.

Third-generation family member, president and CEO Jason Andringa says the company will continue to honor Gary’s legacy of innovation and community support during its next 75 years in business.

“With the guiding principle of treating other people how you’d want to be treated yourself, we’ve created a culture over the last 75 years of making a real impact on the way work gets done that continues to drive our company forward,” said Andringa. “Ultimately, it’s a commitment that is part of every interaction we have among ourselves, suppliers, dealers, customers and the communities we live and work in.”

For his contributions to the off-road equipment manufacturing industry, Gary was inducted into the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ Hall of Fame in 1996. His son, Bob Vermeer, and daughter, Mary (Vermeer) Andringa also joined the elite group of individuals in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Under the tutelage of the family, Vermeer has grown to an organization of more than 4,000 team members worldwide. The agricultural, underground construction, surface mining, tree care and environmental equipment manufacturer has eight facilities in six continents with service and support in more than 60 countries via its more than 600 industrial and forage dealers.

Vermeer says it plans to bring expanded digital product offerings, next-generation machines, and new equipment to market in its ongoing efforts to help connect people to the necessities of life, manage natural resources and feed and fuel communities.

“As we look to the future, we are committed to carrying on the legacy of innovation and continuous improvement to make a lasting impact around the world,” Andringa explained. “We understand the important work our customers and equipment are doing, and we support them, wherever they are. Together, we are equipped to do more.”