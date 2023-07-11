The Nation’s Top 25 Construction Aggregates Producers of 2021

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 11, 2023
Wheel loader at a rock quarry
Getty Images

U.S. construction sand and gravel production has steadily increased over the past five years, according to a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and data provided by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

In 2021, U.S. production of construction aggregates was 943 million metric tons valued at $9.76 billion, a 2 percent increase from the 925 million metric tons produced in 2020.

The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel. The construction aggregates industry is comprised of about 4,500 mining companies that manage more than 9,000 operations in all 50 states.

It is estimated that about 46% of construction sand and gravel was used as Portland cement concrete aggregates; 21% for road base and coverings and road stabilization; 13% for construction fill; 12% for asphaltic concrete aggregate and other bituminous mixtures; and 4% for other miscellaneous uses. The remaining 4% was used for concrete products, filtration, golf course maintenance, plaster and gunite sands, railroad ballast, road stabilization, roofing granules, and snow and ice control.

USGS expects construction aggregate consumption to remain strong thanks to the funding boost from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Meanwhile, environmental, health, permitting, safety, and zoning regulations and negative local sentiment are expected to push sand and gravel operations farther away from densely populated areas. This, coupled with higher fuel costs, could result in higher-than-average prices for the materials in and near metropolitan areas, USGS says.

In 2021, the 10 leading construction and gravel-producing states were, in descending order of tonnage, California, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona, Michigan, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Ohio and New York. These 10 states accounted for about 54 percent of the national production of construction aggregates, or 505 million metric tons.

Top Construction Sand & Gravel Producers

The 25 leading companies, in descending order of construction sand and gravel tonnage produced in 2021, are as follows:

1.      CRH Americas Materials, Inc.

            900 Ashwood Parkway, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30338

            (770) 522 5600

            https://www.crhamericasmaterials.com/ 

2.       Vulcan Materials Co.

            1200 Urban Center Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242

            (205) 298-3000

            https://www.vulcanmaterials.com/ 

3.       Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

            4123 Parklake Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612

            (919) 781-4550

            https://www.martinmarietta.com/ 

4.      Heidelberg Materials (formerly Lehigh Hanson, Inc.) 

            300 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, Texas 75062

            (972) 653-5500

            https://www.heidelbergmaterials.us/ 

5.       Knife River Corp. (formerly MDU)

            1200 W Century Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503

            (701) 530-1400

            https://www.kniferiver.com/ 

6.       Holcim US

            8700 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631

            (773) 372-1000

            https://www.holcim.us/ 

7.       CEMEX USA

            10100 Katy Fwy #300, Houston, TX 77043

            (713) 650-6200

            https://www.cemexusa.com/ 

8.       Teichert, Inc.

            3500 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA 95864

            (916) 484-3011

            https://teichert.com/ 

9.       Summit Materials, LLC

            1801 California St, Ste. 3500, Denver, CO 80202

            (303) 893-0012

            https://summit-materials.com/ 

10.   Granite Construction, Inc.

            585 W. Beach Street, Watsonville, CA 95076

            (831) 724-1011

            https://www.graniteconstruction.com/ 

11.   Arcosa, Inc.

            500 N Akard St Ste 400, Dallas, Texas, 75201

            (972) 942-6500

            https://www.arcosa.com/ 

12.   Mitsubishi Cement Corp.

            151 Cassia Way, Henderson, NV 89014

            (702) 932-3900

            https://mitsubishicement.com/ 

13.   Clyde Cos., Inc.

            730 N 1500 W, Orem, UT 84057

            (801) 802-6900

            https://www.clydeinc.com/ 

14.   WM. D. Scepaniak Construction

            572 4th St, Holdingford, MN 56340

            (320) 746-3331

            https://www.wdscepaniak.com/ 

15.   CalPortland Co.

            2025 East Financial Way, Glendora, CA 91741

            (844) 823-6309

            https://www.calportland.com/ 

16.   Gila River Indian Community

            P.O. Box 926, Sacaton, AZ 85147

            (520) 418-2106

            https://www.grsg.com/ 

17.   Fisher Industries

            3020 Energy Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601

            (800) 932-8740

            https://www.fisherind.com/ 

18.   Colas Inc.

            73 Headquarters Plaza, North Tower, Tenth Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960

            (973) 290-9082

            https://www.colasusa.com/ 

19.   Chandler Aggregates, Inc.

            24867 Maitri Road, Temescal Valley, CA 92883

            (951) 277-9110

            https://www.wernercorp.net/chandler-aggregates-inc/ 

20.   Bureau of Land Management

            1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240

            (202) 208-3801

            https://www.blm.gov/ 

21.   L. G. Everist, Inc.

            350 S. Main Ave., Suite 400, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

            (605) 334-5000

            https://www.lgeverist.com/ 

22.   U.S. Concrete, Inc. (now Vulcan Materials)

            331 N Main St, Euless, Texas, 76039

            (817) 835-4105

            https://www.us-concrete.com/ 

23.   Miles Sand & Gravel Co.

            400 Valley Ave. N.E. Puyallup, WA 98372

            (253) 833-3705

            https://miles.rocks/ 

24.   Mathy Construction Co.

            920 10th Ave N, Onalaska, WI 54650

            (608) 783-6411 

            https://www.mathy.com/ 

25.   Holliday Rock Co.

            1401 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA 91786

            (888) 273-2200

            https://www.hollidayrock.com/ 

Leading Crushed Stone Producers

In 2021, 1.5 billion tons of crushed stone valued at more than $19 billion was produced by approximately 1,410 companies operating 3,440 quarries and 180 sales and/or distribution yards in all 50 states. In descending order of production, the top-producing states were Texas, Missouri, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, California, and Tennessee. The top 10 accounted for about 54% of total crushed stone output.

According to USGS, of the total domestic crushed stone produced in 2021, about 70% was limestone and dolomite; 15%, granite; 6%, traprock; 5%, miscellaneous stone; 3% sandstone and quartzite; and the remaining 1% included marble, volcanic cinder and scoria, calcareous marl, slate, and shell.

Roughly 72% of crushed stone was used as a construction aggregate, primarily for road construction and maintenance; 16% for cement manufacturing; 8% for lime manufacturing; 2% for agricultural uses; and the remaining 2% for other chemical, special, and miscellaneous uses and products.

In 2021, the top 25 producers of crushed stone in the United States were:

1.       Vulcan Materials Co.

2.       Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

3.       CRH Americas Materials, Inc.

4.       Heidelberg Materials

5.       Holcim US

6.       CEMEX USA

7.       Rogers Group, Inc.

8.       Carmeuse Americas

9.       Summit Materials, LLC.

10.   Lhoist North America, Inc.

11.   Luck Stone Corp.

12.   New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

13.   Dolese Bros. Co.

14.   Buzzi Unicem USA Inc.

15.   Vecellio & Grogan, Inc.

16.   Eagle Materials Inc.

17.   National Lime & Stone Co.

18.   Blue Water Industries

19.   Titan America LLC

20.   MDU Resources Group, Inc.

21.   The Olen Corp.

22.   Eucon Corp.

23.   Fred Weber, Inc.

24.   The H&K Group

25.   Texas Crushed Stone Co., Inc.

USGS Methodology

The USGS derives domestic production data for crushed stone and construction sand and gravel from voluntary surveys of U.S. Producers. Production estimates for non-responding operations are based on employment data provided by MSHA.

The data cited in this article is an advance release of the information featured in the USGS Minerals Yearbook 2021, v. 1, Metals and Minerals. The tables include data available through May 16, 2023. USGS says substantive changes are not anticipated but will be incorporated in the final publication.  

Related Stories
ASV Track Truck for snowmobile trails
Business
From Snowmobiles to CTLs: ASV Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Volvo CE compact electric construction equipment
Business
Volvo CE to Launch New Compact Business Unit
Yanmar Minnesota factory expansion groundbreaking
Business
Yanmar CE North America Breaks Ground on Factory Expansion
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Liebherr Mining R 9300 excavator
Excavators
Liebherr Unearths Its Lastest Mining Excavator - the R 9300
The updated model boasts 25% more fuel efficiency than its predecessor, the 250-metric-ton R 9250.
Bergmann C807s compact dumper
Construction Equipment
Bergmann Expands Compact Dumper Line with C807s, C810s
Maxresdefault 64a819c648a23
The Dirt
“A Sweet Work Truck” – Review of 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Komatsu's PC210LCE electric excavator filling truck
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils Electric 20-Metric-Ton Excavator
John Deere 85 P-Tier excavator in action
Excavators
John Deere Adds 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier Excavators to Lineup
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All