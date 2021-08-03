H&E Equipment Services is expanding into the Midwest with the opening of its new Kansas City branch. The 21,000-square-foot facility sits on nearly 2 acres with six service bays, a fenced-in yard, offices and parts warehouse.

The branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Wirtgen, Yanmar, and others.

Case CE names Diamond, Gold dealers

Case Construction Equipment has named its top 2020 dealers, recognized for excellence in sales performance, marketing and communications, product support, parts support and training.

The 2020 Diamond Dealer award winners are: ASCO Equipment (Texas), Groff Tractor (Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey), J.R. Brisson Equipment (Ontario, Quebec), Longus Equipment (Quebec), McCann Industries (Illinois, Indiana and Michigan) and Redhead Equipment (Saskatchewan).

The 2020 Gold Dealer award winners are: Crawler Supply (Louisiana), Eagle Power & Equipment (Delaware, Pennsylvania), HiTrac (1974) Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Kucera Group (Ontario), Lawrence Equipment (Virginia, North Carolina), Medico Industries (Pennsylvania), and Monroe Tractor (New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut).

General Equipment adds Superior Industries coverage

General Equipment & Supplies, Fargo, North Dakota, will add Minnesota and North Dakota to its coverage of Superior Industries' full line of equipment.

General will offer Superior's crushing, screening, washing and conveying equipment in addition to parts and service. The dealership first offered Superior products in 1982 and has 10 branches throughout four Midwestern states.

MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

CNH Industrial Q2 revenues at $8.9 billion

CNH Industrial reports revenues for the second quarter were up 60% year over year.

The Case Construction Equipment parent says its construction order book was up YOY in both heavy (up 6%) and light (up 21%) subsegments. Construction equipment demand increased 42% in North America and net sales were up 92% globally.

Hyundai deal With Doosan Infracore in final stages

The expected Hyundai Heavy Industry Holdings $735 million buy of Doosan Infracore from Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has moved through a major regulatory hoop, having gotten the OK from the Korea Fair Trade Commission, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

Newly formed HHIH affiliate, Hyundai Genuine, will have a 35% stake in Doosan Infracore, says the paper.

As reported earlier, Doosan Bobcat is not part of the deal and remains with Doosan Heavy.

When the deal was announced in December, Doosan Infracore North America told Equipment World in a statement that the deal didn't mean that North American customers will see a combined Hyundai/Doosan market presence.

Terex raises 2021 guidance after strong Q2

Terex has raised its full-year sales outlook to $3.9 billion following Q2 net sales of $1.03 billion, compared with $690 million in Q2 2020.

The company's aerial work platform division had Q2 net sales of $595 million, compared with $413.9 million last year during the same time period. Terex's material processing division net sales rose from $263 million in Q2 2020 to $440 million in Q2 2021.







