Yanmar Compact Equipment North America brands Yanmar CE and ASV have named their top small, medium and large market dealers for 2022. Dealers were recognized for their values, customer service, product knowledge and performance.

Top Yanmar Dealers

Vermeer Midwest has been recognized as Yanmar CE’s Large Market Dealer of the Year. Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment was the Medium Market winner, and Hawkins-Graves won the Small Market category.

“The 2023 Dealer of the Year Award winners ensure our customers receive the utmost attention to detail and top-of-the-line service from their teams,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the Yanmar Compact Equipment brand. “They go above and beyond in representing the Yanmar Compact Equipment brand and values.”

Vermeer Midwest has represented Yanmar for over 15 years throughout its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri, maintaining solid customer relationships in challenging market conditions.

Tennessee-based Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment has taken care of their customers with outstanding parts and service in the eight years they have been a dealer, Yanmar says.

And small market winner Hawkins-Graves has been recognized by their customers, peers and suppliers in Virginia as a market leader in all areas of operation.

Top ASV Dealers

ASV honored Barda Equipment as its Large Market winner, Butler Equipment as the Medium Market winner, and Duffy’s Sales & Rental in the Small Market category.

“These three dealers stand out due to their commitment to ASV and excellent customer service standards,” added Pate. “We are proud to have them as our partners representing our brand in their communities.”

Alberta-based Barda Equipment is a multi-location dealer that has been a loyal representative of the ASV brand for over 35 years, sharing the company’s commitment to quality products and services. Barda was also awarded ASV’s Dealer of the Year Award in 2019.

An ASV dealer since 2002, Connecticut-based Butler Equipment serves a wide variety of customers and is committed to putting the needs and experience of their customers first, the company says.

Wisconsin-based Duffy’s Sales & Rentals dealer has served ASV customers since 1993. Their parts and service department is headed by the longest-tenured service representative of ASV equipment in the United States, cultivating a knowledge base that ASV calls “unparalleled.”