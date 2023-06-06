Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Wacker Neuson Forms Dedicated Attachments Business Unit

Wacker Neuson announced on May 25 that it will form a dedicated attachments unit to elevate the profile of the business line and better serve customers of its wheel loaders, telehandlers, excavators and other products.

The new division will fall under the company’s Corporate Aftermarket unit and will be led by Managing Director Reinhold Baisch. Baisch has 25 years of experience in customer-facing leadership roles across the construction industry, including stints at Putzmeister and Hamm.

“Thanks to a diverse range of attachments and smart assistance systems, our wheel loaders and telehandlers, as well as our excavators, are already veritable all-rounders. Our customers really value the flexibility of our machines and their wide application spectrum,” says Alexander Greschner, CSO of the Wacker Neuson Group. “This further professionalization of our attachments business will enable us to strengthen and build on this field, positioning us here also as a comprehensive customer-centric solution provider in the construction and agricultural sectors.”

Baisch added, “The right attachments transform our compact machines into the versatile helpers our agricultural and construction customers have come to know and expect. We are also seeing exciting developments in this area, with digital assistance systems and standardized interfaces playing an increasingly important role. I am very much looking forward to establishing and advancing this segment.”

