Associated Supply Company (ASCO) was named Equipment World's 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

Do you have a construction equipment dealer who has not only met but exceeded your expectations this past year?

Now is the time to recognize them with a nomination to Equipment World’s 2023 Big Iron Dealer of the Year awards.

Contractors, manufacturers and suppliers are invited to submit a nomination for their preferred dealer partner by June 16. Simply fill out this short form with your dealer’s contact information and a brief paragraph on why they deserve recognition.

Dealers can also nominate themselves using this form by June 16.

The 6th annual Big Iron Dealer of the Year award is open to dealers of all sizes and seeks to recognize these companies for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing parts and service requirements.

In considering nominations for Dealer of the Year, Equipment World editors will look at the following areas:

Customer-facing initiatives started in the past two years.

The integration of technological solutions to better serve customers.

Parts and service initiatives.

Meeting the needs of customers amid ongoing supply chain challenges.

After reviewing the applications, Equipment World editors will select three finalists. Key personnel of each finalist dealer will be interviewed by an editor, and a panel of editors will select this year’s Dealer of the Year.

The winner of the Big Iron Dealer of the Year award will receive a trophy in recognition of their achievement, as well as a feature-length article on equipmentworld.com.

Past winners have included Alta Equipment (2018), Carolina Cat (2019), Front Range Kubota (2020), West Side Tractor Sales (2021) and ASCO (2022).