Volvo CE Sales Rise 54% in North America

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 1, 2023
Volvo CE EC230 Electric Excavator
Volvo CE announced a largescale investment into its facility in Braås, Sweden, which will be adapted to produce a larger range of articulated haulers and electric machines, such as the mid-sized EC230 Electric excavator.
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment reported an increase in sales for the last quarter and the full-year 2022, thanks to strong demand in North America.

The company saw a 27% net sales increase during the fourth quarter of 2022 to SEK 27,596 M ($2.6 billion) compared with the same period last year.

While all markets saw an increase in machinery sales, North American sales rose 54%, driven by strong activity in the infrastructure segment and favorable commodity prices, Volvo says.

Most Asian markets experienced continued high demand for commodities, partially offset by lower construction activity in key markets such as South Korea and Thailand. And despite an economy that has been dragged down by strict Covid-19 lockdowns, China sales were boosted by the introduction of emissions regulations on December 1.  

In South America, the overall market in Q4 was impacted by a slowdown of investments in Brazil.

Despite signals of a weakening business climate, the European market remained steady.

For the full year 2022, net sales rose 9%, totaling SEK 100,261 M ($9.5 billion). Adjusted operating income for the full year amounted to SEK 13,244 M ($1.2 billion), with an adjusted operating margin of 13.2%.

Volvo’s global net order intakes declined 23% in Q4, the result of restrictive order slotting caused by large order books and long lead times in North America and Europe, as well as stopped sales in Russia.

Table showing Volvo Construction Equipment, net sales by market area, in Millions of Swedish Krona (SEK).Volvo Construction Equipment, net sales by market area, in Millions of Swedish Krona (SEK).Volvo Construction Equipment

During the fourth quarter, Volvo CE introduced its collision mitigation system for wheel loaders, as well as a large-scale investment into its facility in Braås, Sweden. The Braås plant will be adapted to produce a larger range of articulated haulers with different types of powertrains, including electric.

“We continue to take steps in our transformation journey – continuing to deliver reliable, efficient and more sustainable solutions fit for our customer’s needs today, while driving investment across our business towards our fossil-free future,” said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE.

Related Stories
Hitachi -7 Excavator lineup
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: General Equipment & Supplies Named Hitachi Dealer
Yanmar welding at Grand Rapids, Minn. plant
Big Iron Dealer
Yanmar Announces Expansion at Minnesota Plant
Vermeer AX17 brush chipper throws debris into a trailer
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Vermeer Mountain West Acquires Vermeer Northwest
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Kubota SVL75-2 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Construction Equipment in 2022 by State
As dealer inventories remain stressed, we dig into the top models of new equipment sold and the most popular manufacturers for each state in 2022.
site of fatal trench collapse in breckenridge colorado 2021
Safety
Contractor Charged with Manslaughter after Fatal Trench Collapse
Boston Dynamics humanoid robot Atlas tosses a tool bag to a worker on a scaffold
Technology
Video: Watch "Altas" the Humanoid Fetch Tools for Worker on Scaffold
cover Equipment World 2023 Contractors' Pickup Truck Guide worker in yellow hard hat with elbow leaning against front of white pickup
Pickups
Check Out Our New 2023 Contractors’ Pickup Truck Guide
Getty Images 1307680521
Business
Goodbye, 100% Bonus Depreciation – Phase-Out Begins in 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All