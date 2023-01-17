The new Collision Mitigation System for Volvo Wheel Loaders is an automatic braking feature that helps reduce the risk of collision when working in reverse.

Volvo CE will now offer a Collision Mitigation System as a factory-fit option for its wheel loaders.

The system supports operators by automatically braking when there is a risk of collision while working in reverse. With wheel loaders spending an average of 40-50% of their time being driven in reverse, Volvo says, the Collision Mitigation System is another step toward eliminating accidents, reducing unplanned interruptions and improving jobsite safety.

Developed in-house by Volvo, the system identifies when there is a risk of collision and automatically brakes for 2 to 3 seconds to slow the machine down or bring it to a stop. This initiation of the braking alerts the operator to take further action.

Volvo Construction Equipment When used in stockpiling operations, the system will remember the last slope the machine climbed, allowing operators to reverse down a pile without activating it. It can also be temporarily deactivated for specific site conditions, Volvo says.

Limitations exist for the assistance system. Operators must continue to practice safe driving behavior and not be overly reliant on the system for detecting hazardous conditions. The system only functions when the wheel loader is in reverse and driving at speeds of between 1.86 - 9.32 mph, no matter what gear it is in. Volvo says the technology serves to improve jobsite safety and cannot eliminate accidents.

“We at Volvo CE continue to proactively develop intelligent solutions which not only mitigate the consequences of accidents but strive to avoid them altogether. This new Collision Mitigation System is one important part of our work to reduce the risk of accidents and help fulfill our commitment towards zero accidents,” says Lars Eriksson, global product manager for wheel loaders at Volvo CE.

The patent-pending Collision Mitigation System option is currently available on the L110H/L120H equipped with OptiShift, L150H, L180H, L220H, L260H and L200H High Lift wheel loaders. It requires a Radar Detect System to be installed on the machine.