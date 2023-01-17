Volvo CE Intros Collision Mitigation Technology for Wheel Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 17, 2023
Volvo Construction equipment wheel loader with collision mitigation system
The new Collision Mitigation System for Volvo Wheel Loaders is an automatic braking feature that helps reduce the risk of collision when working in reverse.
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo CE will now offer a Collision Mitigation System as a factory-fit option for its wheel loaders.

The system supports operators by automatically braking when there is a risk of collision while working in reverse. With wheel loaders spending an average of 40-50% of their time being driven in reverse, Volvo says,  the Collision Mitigation System is another step toward eliminating accidents, reducing unplanned interruptions and improving jobsite safety.

Developed in-house by Volvo, the system identifies when there is a risk of collision and automatically brakes for 2 to 3 seconds to slow the machine down or bring it to a stop. This initiation of the braking alerts the operator to take further action.

Cab view of Volvo CE collision mitigation systemThe Collision Mitigation System is meant to enhance jobsite safety, not totally eliminate knocks, bumps and collisions.Volvo Construction EquipmentWhen used in stockpiling operations, the system will remember the last slope the machine climbed, allowing operators to reverse down a pile without activating it. It can also be temporarily deactivated for specific site conditions, Volvo says.

Limitations exist for the assistance system. Operators must continue to practice safe driving behavior and not be overly reliant on the system for detecting hazardous conditions. The system only functions when the wheel loader is in reverse and driving at speeds of between 1.86 - 9.32 mph, no matter what gear it is in. Volvo says the technology serves to improve jobsite safety and cannot eliminate accidents.

“We at Volvo CE continue to proactively develop intelligent solutions which not only mitigate the consequences of accidents but strive to avoid them altogether. This new Collision Mitigation System is one important part of our work to reduce the risk of accidents and help fulfill our commitment towards zero accidents,” says Lars Eriksson, global product manager for wheel loaders at Volvo CE.

The patent-pending Collision Mitigation System option is currently available on the L110H/L120H equipped with OptiShift, L150H, L180H, L220H, L260H and L200H High Lift wheel loaders. It requires a Radar Detect System to be installed on the machine. 

Volvo CE collision mitigation system sensing a hazardThe Collision Mitigation System is now available in all markets around the world.Volvo Construction Equipment

Related Stories
744 P-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Launches P-Tier Line of Large Wheel Loaders
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
Hitachi ZW100 Wheel loader dumping gravel on rock pile
Wheel Loaders
Loaded with Tech: Wheel Loaders Advance in Most Every Way
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Bell B30E articulated dump truck carrying dirt load on dirt paving site
Off-Road Trucks
Articulated Dump Trucks on the Rise: Here's a Look at the Latest Models
As ADT sales rise, we show the latest models and advanced technology to help contractors start their search.
Maxresdefault 63c1627430529
The Dirt
How to Train New Employees: Hoopaugh Grading Develops a Solution
Genie GTH-1256 telehandler with forks attachment
Telehandlers
Genie Rolls Out New High-Capacity GTH-1256 Telehandler
Ford F-150 Lightning with trailer hauling Kubota tractor in Lowe's parking lot
Pickups
Test Drive: Range Anxiety in a Ford F-150 Lightning
yellow 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition in snow
Pickups
Cranking Up the Bling – 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All