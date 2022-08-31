West Side Tractor Sales Co. was our 2021 winner. Stay tuned to find out who will take the title in 2022.

The following three dealers have been named finalists in Equipment World‘s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Award:

In alphabetical order, the finalists are:

Associated Supply Company , Lubbock, Texas. Specializing in construction, agriculture and material handling equipment, ASCO sells, rents and services products from Case Construction Equipment, Volvo Construction Equipment, Doosan, Genie, JCB, JLG, Gradall, Avant, K-Tec, Link-Belt, LeeBoy, Sennebogen, Elliott, Haulotte and Manitex.

Gateway Dealer Network , Valley Park, Missouri. An authorized Bobcat dealer, Gateway also carries products from Doosan, Bandit Industries, Ring-O-Matic, Terramac, Diamond Mowers, LaBounty, Stanley Infrastructure and Viking Breakers.

Highway Equipment & Supply Company, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Named Volvo's 2021 Dealer of the Year, Highway Equipment & Supply Company also carries Bobcat, Doosan, ASV, Avant, Gradall, Carlson, SDLG, Felling Trailers, Econoline Trailers, Diamond Mowers, NPK attachments and Kage attachments.

Now in its fifth year, the Big Iron Dealer of the Year award is designed to honor dealers for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing the parts and service requirements of today’s contractors.

Past winners have been Alta Equipment (2018), Carolina Cat (2019), Front Range Kubota (2020) and West Side Tractor Sales (2021).

Equipment World editors will visit each finalist, and the 2022 winner will be announced in fall. Each finalist will be featured in a profile on the Equipment World site.