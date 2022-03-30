YouTuber Upstate Brush Control Expands Fleet and Influence with Hyundai/NED Partnership

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 30, 2022
YouTube Personality Upstate Brush Control and his Hyundai excavator
Hyundai Construction Equipment

Upstate Brush Control – a forestry mulching personality on YouTube, with nearly 60,000 followers – says his life and business model have been turned upside down, in the best way, thanks to social media.

But what’s to come is even bigger as Jon Byrnes, owner of Upstate Brush Control, signs on as an official partner with Hyundai Construction Equipment and National Equipment Dealers (NED).  

The South Carolina native started going to work with his father, who owned a construction business, at age 5.

About 12 years ago, Byrnes saw his first compact track loader, equipped with a dedicated mulching head and, in his words, he was “hooked!”

In 2013, Byrnes purchased his first CTL with a mulching attachment, and since that time, his business and his YouTube channel, where he documents his day-to-day as an operator, have grown rapidly.

“Over the years, God has blessed us with plenty of work and reliable help. The YouTube experience has changed our lives and our business model in a big way. Today we can teach, influence and interact with a whole new audience,” says Byrnes.

“Our goal is to enjoy our work and keep a positive attitude, despite the challenges we face. We produce clean, wholesome content, and we enjoy using our influence to give back to the community in several ways.”

Looking to expand his operation beyond tracked mulchers and small excavators, Byrnes attended the 2021 Utility Expo with his friend and fellow construction YouTube personality Mike Simon of Dirt Perfect. While at a social media influencer meet and greet hosted by Hyundai, a connection was sparked with Corey Rogers, vice president of marketing for NED.

Through NED and Hyundai’s partnership, Byrnes received just the boost his business needed – a Hyundai HX140ALD, a 34,000-pound, full-size excavator equipped with auxiliary hydraulics, a quick coupler, a Rockland hydraulic thumb and heavy-duty bucket, and a front dozer blade.

Upstate Brush Control recently took delivery of the new Hyundai excavator, which Byrnes plans to use to remove trees and stumps, dig basements and clear residential lots. Eventually, he plans to mount a mulching head on the machine for additional versatility when mulching and land clearing.

“NED is excited to partner with Hyundai and Upstate Brush Control on this new YouTube opportunity. At NED we have a strong presence on YouTube with our NED Talks video series, NED Customer Stories, and NED equipment tutorials featured on our channel. This partnership provides a great opportunity to expand our audience with a respected expert in the forestry mulching industry,” Rogers says.

Brynes’ followers can expect to see lots of new content, like the video below, featuring his new moneymaker: 

