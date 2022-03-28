JLG Expands Tennessee Manufacturing Facility, Ups Production

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 28, 2022
JLG Telehandler with forks
JLG

To support increased production of boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers, JLG has added 60,000 square feet of new manufacturing space to its facility in Jefferson, Tennessee, as well as additional lines at the company’s Bedford and McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania-based plants, and its Leon, Mexico manufacturing facility. 

“We have been pursuing a number of initiatives to establish a more agile and stable business model to support long-term, sustainable growth,” said Frank Nerenhausen, executive vice president Oshkosh Corporation and president JLG Industries. “The investment in additional manufacturing space and technology-rich manufacturing lines is indicative of our commitment to supporting customer needs in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

The company says the manufacturing facility and process changes were prompted by record backlogs, inflationary pressures, labor constraints, supply chain disruptions and new digital technologies.

“Expanding and integrating new state-of-the-art technologies into our plants will allow us to optimize operational capacity to better absorb peaks in demand, while improving worker safety and flow management,” said Nerenhausen. “We are investing in the connected and autonomous solutions that will make it easier to do business with us.”

In the future, customers will be able to track a machine from order to end of life, enabling greater insights into each unit's true utilization and ROI.

“We are driven to provide the most holistic and transparent customer experience possible to enhance customer satisfaction and improve the value stream of JLG products well into the future,” Nerenhausen added.

The new Tennessee facility and the additional manufacturing lines in Pennsylvania and Mexico are operational and in the process of ramping up to full capacity.

