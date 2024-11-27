An aerial view of Bauma 2022. Organizers expect the 2025 show will return to pre-Covid attendance and exhibitor levels.

Organizers are gearing up for a larger Bauma show in 2025, following a lower-turnout year in 2022 during the pandemic.

Major manufacturers that skipped the world’s largest trade show for construction equipment three years ago have plans to return for 2025, including Volvo and CNH, according to organizers.

Bauma 2025 is scheduled for April 7 to 13 in Munich, Germany, a switch from previous shows, which were held in October.

Next year’s event marks the 34th Bauma, which is held every three years.

Stefan Rummel, CEO of show organizer Messe München, said the show will return with exhibitor and visitor turnout similar to five years ago.

“We will be close back to like in 2019, which means we're talking about maybe 3,600 exhibitors,” Rummel said during an online press event October 28. “We don't know it yet, exactly, still counting. Because we are experiencing very, very strong demand, and we try our best to place as many exhibitors as possible.”

He expected the show to span “614,000 square meters … which is equivalent to 86 soccer fields.”

Exhibitors will hail from 60 or so countries, and visitors will come from about 200 countries, he estimated.

The 2022 show had 3,200 exhibitors and more than 495,000 visitors, according to Bauma. That compares to 3,684 exhibitors and 627,603 visitors in 2019.

“It’s so important to see that Bauma is back so strong after Covid,” said Joachim Schmid, managing director construction equipment for VDMA, a show sponsor since 1969. “… So we really appreciated that all the main exhibitors are back.”

Four Main Themes

The 2025 show will focus on four main topics, with exhibits arranged by these themes:

Climate neutrality by 2050.

Alternative drive concepts, such as hydrogen and electric.

Networked construction, such as the digitalization of equipment and the development of automation and alternative construction methods to increase efficiency, safety and ease of use.

Sustainability in construction and mining, which covers reducing pollution in the process of extracting, making, supplying and using materials like concrete, as well as recycling.

Who’s Exhibiting?

Here’s a list of some of the major equipment manufacturers scheduled to exhibit at Bauma 2025, according to the show’s website:

BOMAG

Caterpillar through dealers Zeppelin (Germany) and SARL (Switzerland)

CNH

Cummins

Develon

Deutz

Dynapac

Hyundai

Hitachi

JLG

John Deere

Komatsu

Kubota

Liebherr

LiuGong

Mecalac

Manitou

Volvo CE

Wacker Neuson

Wirtgen

Yanmar

Want to Go?

For more details on who times, ticket prices, accommodations and other details, click on Bauma 2025.