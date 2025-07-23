ShearCore has rolled out its largest severe-duty demolition shear yet with the new Fortress FC95.

Engineered for strength, longevity and cutting performance, the FC95 is designed to tackle the toughest demolition and concrete processing applications.

The 21,000-pound attachment has a minimum excavator weight requirement of 105,000 pounds for second member mounting and 185,000 pounds for third member mounting.

The Fortress FC95 features a 65-inch jaw opening and 64-inch jaw depth. It has a total reach of 13 feet, 7 inches.

Additional features include:

Long cutting knives with dual apex for extended blade life and optimized material penetration

Abrasion-resistant components for durability and longevity

Weldable teeth for easy customization and reconditioning

Full-length side plates for structural integrity

Advanced greasing system for extended pivot life

Hardened sleeves protect structure bores from wear

The Fortress FC95 is designed and manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin, and backed by technical support and field service.

Shearcore Fortress FC95 Specs