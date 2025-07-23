ShearCore
ShearCore has rolled out its largest severe-duty demolition shear yet with the new Fortress FC95.
Engineered for strength, longevity and cutting performance, the FC95 is designed to tackle the toughest demolition and concrete processing applications.
The 21,000-pound attachment has a minimum excavator weight requirement of 105,000 pounds for second member mounting and 185,000 pounds for third member mounting.
The Fortress FC95 features a 65-inch jaw opening and 64-inch jaw depth. It has a total reach of 13 feet, 7 inches.
Additional features include:
- Long cutting knives with dual apex for extended blade life and optimized material penetration
- Abrasion-resistant components for durability and longevity
- Weldable teeth for easy customization and reconditioning
- Full-length side plates for structural integrity
- Advanced greasing system for extended pivot life
- Hardened sleeves protect structure bores from wear
The Fortress FC95 is designed and manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin, and backed by technical support and field service.
Shearcore Fortress FC95 Specs
- Weight: 21,000 pounds
- Jaw Opening: 65”
- Jaw Depth: 64”
- Reach: 13’ 7”
- Minimum Excavator Weight: 105,000 pounds (2nd member) / 185,000 (3rd member)