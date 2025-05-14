Be Your Own Material Recycler with Remu’s New Excavator Crusher Buckets

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 14, 2025
Remu's new Jaw-90 crusher bucket can process rock, brick, concrete and asphalt.
Remu

For contractors wanting to ease into material crushing, attachments manufacturer Remu has launched a new product line of excavator crusher buckets.

The jaw crushers can process brick, rock, concrete and asphalt. They are made of Hardox steel and are powered by Rockzone rock crusher technology. The buckets first scoop the material and then crush it into small pieces that sift out the bottom of the buckets onto the ground. The operator does not have to leave the cab.

(To watch a Remu crusher bucket in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The buckets are ideal for demolition jobs, for processing the waste onsite and then reusing it or transporting it elsewhere. They're also a more affordable option to a crushing plant, Remu says.   

Remu Jaw Crusher 2RemuRemu, based in Finland, is launching three models: the Jaw-70 for excavators between 12 and 20 metric tons, the Jaw-90 for 20 to 25 metric tons, and the Jaw-110 for over 25 metric tons. The buckets range in volumes of .6 to 1 cubic meter, and the size of the crushed material can be adjusted.

The crusher buckets will be available in the U.S. toward the end of this year or early 2026, according to Remu.

The company says fine material does not interfere with the crushing operations. If unbreakable material enters the bucket, the rotor stops. The rotor direction can be reversed and the blockage material dumped.

“By integrating this equipment into operations, customers can reduce waste, lower costs and contribute to sustainable practices in the construction and demolition industries,” Remu says. The company adds that the buckets have low maintenance requirements.

To watch the Jaw 90 in action, check out Remu’s video below:

Quick Specs

Remu released the following spec chart for the Jaw crusher bucket lineup:

Remu Crusher Bucket Specs

 

 

