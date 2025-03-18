Furukawa Rock Drill Intros New Breaker for Large Excavators, the Fx800 Qtv

Mar 18, 2025
Furukawa Rock Drill Fx800 Qtv hydraulic breaker on an excavator
Furukawa Rock Drill

Furukawa Rock Drill is replacing its Fx770 large-series breaker with the new Fx800 Qtv. The new 12,000-foot-pound-class breaker touts increased breaking performance and reduced energy loss during operation.

Designed for use with 48.5- to 83-ton excavators, the Fx800 Qtv is best suited for rock breaking, quarry and large-scale demolition applications, FRD says.

The new attachment gets improved hydraulic routing to the breaker for increased impact per strike, while maintaining the same pressure and flow as the Fx770. The engineered upper bushing surface keeps the 7.48-inch-diameter working steel aligned for greater impact and improved front-head durability, the company says.

The modified through-bolt design with a larger thread diameter increases durability, resulting in less maintenance downtime, according to FRD. The redesigned front head and front holder can better withstand abrasive materials.

Additional features include an anti-blow feature for increased performance and a redesigned soundproof cover for easier maintenance access.

Quick Specs

  • Adjustable blows per minute: 250 - 330
  • Acceptable hydraulic-flow range : 66 - 90 gpm
  • Acceptable pse range: 2,320 - 2,610 
  • Noise level: 85 dB(A) @ 17 meters
