Mulch, Shred & Crush with FAE’s New SFL Multitask Heads

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 8, 2025
FAE’s SFL Multitask Head on a Fendt tractor
FAE

FAE’s new SFL Multitask Heads are an all-in-one forestry mulcher, tiller and stone crusher.

The SFL-200 and SFL-225 shred wood, shrubs and roots up to 6 inches in diameter and stumps up to 10 inches in diameter. They can also till at depths down to 8 inches and crush stone up to 4 inches in diameter.

Both models are compatible with 130- to 220-horsepower tractors and come equipped with a dual-gear transmission. The cylinder head is fitted with a rotor with K/3 teeth.

Key features include a counter blade for crushing stones, comb counter blades for the correct shredding of exposed and buried plant and woody material, a hydraulic rear hood for better granulometry control, and tungsten carbide teeth for enhanced performance and durability. The hydraulic depth control roller improves tillage results, while the central box alignment system allows the head to move freely in and out of the ground.

Structural improvements, including sturdy protection chains, limit material output to protect the drive motor. The frame, internal and external guards and tooth holders are built from ultra-strong, wear-resistant steel used for durability in challenging conditions.

Additional standard equipment includes:

  • Freewheel gearbox
  • Side PTO shafts with friction clutches
  • Central PTO shaft with cam clutch
  • PTO shaft support for machine at rest
  • Interchangeable bolt-on counter blades
  • Bolt-on interchangeable protection chains
  • Interchangeable wear-resistant Hardox plates
  • Adjustable Hardox counter blade
  • Interchangeable forged steel rotor shafts
  • Wear-resistant side plates
  • Skids to go underground
