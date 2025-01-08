FAE’s new SFL Multitask Heads are an all-in-one forestry mulcher, tiller and stone crusher.

The SFL-200 and SFL-225 shred wood, shrubs and roots up to 6 inches in diameter and stumps up to 10 inches in diameter. They can also till at depths down to 8 inches and crush stone up to 4 inches in diameter.

Both models are compatible with 130- to 220-horsepower tractors and come equipped with a dual-gear transmission. The cylinder head is fitted with a rotor with K/3 teeth.

Key features include a counter blade for crushing stones, comb counter blades for the correct shredding of exposed and buried plant and woody material, a hydraulic rear hood for better granulometry control, and tungsten carbide teeth for enhanced performance and durability. The hydraulic depth control roller improves tillage results, while the central box alignment system allows the head to move freely in and out of the ground.

Structural improvements, including sturdy protection chains, limit material output to protect the drive motor. The frame, internal and external guards and tooth holders are built from ultra-strong, wear-resistant steel used for durability in challenging conditions.

Additional standard equipment includes: