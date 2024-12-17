Being fully hydraulic, the snow blower for 2- to 4-cubic-yard loaders, uses no diesel fuel and has fewer parts to maintain.

HitchDoc has released a new snow blower, the HDS9200, designed for 2- to 4-cubic-yard wheel loaders that the company says is one of the first fully hydraulic models in North America.

“Because it is hydraulically powered,” the company says, “it has no diesel engine, no emissions, no gearbox, no electric clutch, no shear pin, no radiator, no air filter, no fuel tank, no DEF fluid, and no battery.”

All the attachment’s controls can be operated hydraulically from the cab with HitchDoc’s ergonomic system and are designed for “plug and play” with the host machine, the company says. A monitor displays machine flow capacity and rate of travel.

The 9-foot-wide snow blower attaches to the front of the loader. The hydraulically powered truck loading spout can extend telescopically up to 12.5 feet high and rotate 270 degrees.

When not loading trucks, the blower can discharge to the left or right side without its spout, thanks to its side-discharge chutes.

HitchDoc If the augers should become overloaded or hit an obstruction, an oil bypass is triggered to protect the blower and eliminates the need for shear pins, the company says.

The attachment weighs 5,200 pounds and has two augers equipped with “tiger teeth” that HitchDoc says “chew through hard-packed snow and ice.” The width of the blower can be extended to 10 feet with optional left and right 6-inch extensions.

HitchDoc says it designed the blower to match the center of gravity of a loaded bucket, as well as offer good visibility and lower sound levels for the operator.

The HDS9200 requires that wheel loaders have a third hydraulic valve, 40 to 50 gallons per minute of hydraulic-oil flow at 3,700 to 5,000 psi, a throttle lock and hydrostatic transmission with creeper capability.