Montabert has redesigned its line of Variable-Speed Breaker attachments to improve performance while lowering operational and maintenance costs during rock breaking operations.

The breakers automatically sense changes in material hardness and adjust the breaker’s impact and striking rate to match the project conditions. This results in increased productivity, reduced blank firing, reduced wear and tear on components and less unnecessary harmful energy transferred back to the carrier machine, the company says.

The three new models get repairable components and new breaker housings that provide enhanced ergonomics, increased safety and greater durability.

The new lineup includes the V47, V57 and V67. Key features include:

Hydraulic Accumulator: Eliminates the need for onsite nitrogen checks or refills

TPS System: Increases tool lifespan

Automatic Energy Adjustment: Breaker autonomously adjusts its striking energy based on material hardness

For the Operator: Protection against blank firing, automatic lubrication system, energy recovery system and easy maintenance

For the Carrier: Anti-vibration dampeners, elimination of pressure spikes

Next-Generation Cradle: Safer, more ergonomic, quieter and more durable

The V57 also gets a cylinder sleeve, which reduces maintenance costs and improves piston guidance efficiency. A Dual Lubrication System on the V67 features two independent circuits to separately lubricate the lower and upper bushings for optimal lubrication.

Quick Specs

V47 (replaces the V45 and V46)

Carrier Weight: 30-44 tons

Service Weight: 6,027 pounds

Striking Frequency: 345-1,160 bpm

Tool Diameter: 5.9 inches

V57 (replaces the V55 and V56)

Carrier Weight: 39-66 tons

Service Weight: 7,921 pounds

Striking Frequency: 330-1,045 bpm

Tool Diameter: 6.7 inches

V67 (replaces the V65)