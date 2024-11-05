Montabert Redesigns Variable-Speed Breakers for Large Excavators

Montabert V47, V57 and V67 rock breaker attachments
Montabert

Montabert has redesigned its line of Variable-Speed Breaker attachments to improve performance while lowering operational and maintenance costs during rock breaking operations.

The breakers automatically sense changes in material hardness and adjust the breaker’s impact and striking rate to match the project conditions. This results in increased productivity, reduced blank firing, reduced wear and tear on components and less unnecessary harmful energy transferred back to the carrier machine, the company says.

The three new models get repairable components and new breaker housings that provide enhanced ergonomics, increased safety and greater durability.

The new lineup includes the V47, V57 and V67. Key features include:

  • Hydraulic Accumulator: Eliminates the need for onsite nitrogen checks or refills
  • TPS System: Increases tool lifespan
  • Automatic Energy Adjustment: Breaker autonomously adjusts its striking energy based on material hardness
  • For the Operator: Protection against blank firing, automatic lubrication system, energy recovery system and easy maintenance
  • For the Carrier: Anti-vibration dampeners, elimination of pressure spikes
  • Next-Generation Cradle: Safer, more ergonomic, quieter and more durable

The V57 also gets a cylinder sleeve, which reduces maintenance costs and improves piston guidance efficiency. A Dual Lubrication System on the V67 features two independent circuits to separately lubricate the lower and upper bushings for optimal lubrication.

Quick Specs

V47 (replaces the V45 and V46)

  • Carrier Weight: 30-44 tons
  • Service Weight: 6,027 pounds
  • Striking Frequency: 345-1,160 bpm
  • Tool Diameter: 5.9 inches

V57 (replaces the V55 and V56)

  • Carrier Weight: 39-66 tons
  • Service Weight: 7,921 pounds
  • Striking Frequency: 330-1,045 bpm
  • Tool Diameter: 6.7 inches

V67 (replaces the V65)

  • Carrier Weight: 55-88 tons
  • Service Weight: 13,223 pounds
  • Striking Frequency: 380-950 bpm
  • Tool Diameter: 8 inches
