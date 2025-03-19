FAE has rolled out its new line of RQL/HY forestry mulchers, available in widths of 66, 75 or 84 inches for 10- to 15-metric-ton wheeled excavators.

Designed to control vegetation, manage wildlife habitats and maintain commercial parks and sports fields, the RQL/HY-125, RQL/HY-150 and RQL/HY-175 can shred grass, shrubs and trees up to 6 inches in diameter. All models require 24 to 53 gpm of hydraulic flow.

The RQL/HY’s direct-drive motor boasts a compact size for maneuverability in tight spaces and minimal maintenance. The integration of a hydraulic block with a flow regulator valve built into the motor, along with a thumb bracket in the frame, further reduces the size of the head, FAE says.

The RQL/HY forestry mulchers can be equipped with C/3/MINI teeth and BL/MINI blades.

A 32-cc hydraulic piston motor with a 12-volt diverter valve comes standard. An optional 63-cc hydraulic piston motor with a 24-volt diverter valve and control box is also available.

Additional options include a mechanically adjustable push frame, a support roller and an attachment plate with a self-leveling device.

Specs for each model are listed below:



