Ignite Attachments has rolled out two new implements for compact tractors: a box plane and grapple.

The box plane combines a box blade with a land grader and comes in widths of 48, 60 and 72 inches. It is designed for use for site prep, landscaping and driveway maintenance and eliminates the need to switch between two separate implements for loosening and leveling material.

The device uses a convertible rear gate to change between planer and grader. Close the gate for it to serve as a planer for moving and carrying material. Open it and it becomes a grader.

Features on the box plane include:

Multiple scarifier shanks, each with three height adjustment settings for loosening compacted material.

Reinforced heavy-duty steel frame.

Removable forward cutting edge.

The box plane is compatible with compact tractors with 20 to 60 gross horsepower and Category 1 three-point hitches, including quick-hitch setups.

Compact Tractor Grapple

Ignite Attachments Ignite’s new grapple for compact tractors can lift brush, logs and debris and is available in widths of 48 and 60 inches.

The 48-inch model weighs 227 pounds and has a 35.9-inch opening. The 60-inch model weighs 366 pounds and opens to 43 inches. Ignite says it’s designed the grapple for “optimal weight distribution” to enable “operators to use more of their tractor’s rated lifting capacity.”

The grapple features: