Engcon Debuts Updated EC204 Tiltrotator for Mini Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 22, 2025
engcon ec204 tiltrotator attachment for mini excavators
Engcon

Engcon has launched a new and improved tiltrotator for 2- to 4-metric-ton excavators, the EC204.

The tiltrotator touts the same functions and features as Engcon’s larger models, including a 45-degree tilt angle, infinite rotation and the EC-Oil quick coupler system both above and below the unit. Engcon’s EC-Oil system enables operators to change attachments or disconnect the tiltrotator, including hydraulic hoses, without leaving the cab. The model comes factory-ready for EPS, Engcon's positioning system.

Engcon says the main advantages of the EC204 are increased digging efficiency and an additional range of applications, reducing the need for other machines and labor around the excavator.

The EC204 can be equipped with a detachable grapple, sweeper or other work tools. It is compatible with Engcon’s DC2, SS9 and SS0 control systems. DC3 compatibility will be available soon. Tilt and angle rotation sensors allow for precise movements. A centralized lubrication system reduces maintenance.

The updated EC204 is available now at authorized Engcon dealers.

Quick Specs

  • Total length: 18.2 inches
  • Construction height from 12.2 inches
  • Weight: 284 pounds
  • Tilt: 2*45°
  • Standard brackets: S40
  • Max bucket width recommended by engcon: 39 inches
