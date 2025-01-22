Loftness Updates Flail Mower Attachment for Skid Steers and CTLs

Loftness has redesigned its flail mower attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders with new knife options, an available floating hitch and other improvements for performance and durability.

The flail mower is compatible with hydraulic systems ranging from 15 to 43.9 gallons per minute at 4,200 psi with a case drain or 15 to 32.9 gallons per minute at 3,500 psi without a case drain. It can cut grass, weeds and brush up to .75-inch diameter.

Operators can choose to equip the mower with duckfoot knives, which produce a finer cut in easier cutting conditions, or flail knives for use in tough vegetation. The knives can be switched without the use of tools. The flail mower leaves an even mat of mulch for fast decomposition, Loftness says.

The new optional floating hitch features front caster gauge wheels that follow the ground contour to produce an even cut, while minimizing the risk of gouging the surface.

The flail mower has a cutting height from 1 to 7 inches. It can be changed by adjusting the rear roller and front caster wheels if equipped with a floating hitch.

Loftness says it manufactures the attachment in the United States using premium strength steel. Extra-large bearings for the rotor and rear roller also help improve reliability. Other standard features include a high-pressure gear-type motor, a three-groove banded belt drive, a full-width roller scraper and anti-wrap bearing protection.