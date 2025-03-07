Vermeer Intros USCA30 Stump Cutter Attachment for Mini Track Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 7, 2025
vermeer stump cutter attachment for mini track loaders
Equipment World

Turn your mini track loader into a stump grinder with Vermeer’s new USCA30 stump cutter.

The attachment, which debuted at ARA Show, weighs 660 pounds and requires 12 to 17 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

Quiet hydraulic operation, intuitive controls and large cutting dimensions increase operator comfort and efficiency. The offset pivot design gives operators a clear view to the stump.

It features Vermeer Yellow Jacket cutter teeth and a cutting range of 24 inches above ground, 12 inches below ground and a straight-line cutting dimension of 28 inches.

The USCA30 is modeled off Vermeer's SC30TX dedicated stump cutter. It features many of the same components and side-to-side sweeping motion for efficient stump removal. It also allows contractors to save space on the trailer by bringing the attachment instead of a dedicated stump grinder, the company says.

Lance Barker, an account manager for Vermeer dealer RDO Equipment, says his customers appreciate the longer length of the attachment paired with a mini track loader compared to a dedicated stump grinder. “Something like this, you can lift it up and get over a planter bed or retaining wall. You can’t do that with a dedicated stump grinder.”

Quick Specs

  • Weight: 660 pounds
  • Hydraulic Flow Rate: 12-17 gpm
  • Cutterwheel: Yellow Jacket cutter teeth
  • Above-ground cutting dimensions: 24 inches
  • Below-ground cutting dimensions: 12 inches
  • Straight-line cutting dimensions: 28 inches

Vermeer stump cutter attachment on a mini track loaderEquipment World

