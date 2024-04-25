FAE Adds Stump Cutter Attachments for its Remote-Control Crawler Mulchers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 25, 2024
FAE SCL/RCU stump cutter for remote controlled tracked carriers
FAE

Remove stubborn stumps from a safe distance with the new SCL/RCU55 and SCL/RCU75 stump cutters for FAE’s remote-control tracked carriers.

FAE says the new stump cutters bring added versatility to the dedicated forestry mulchers that are already capable of shredding branches and wood pieces up to 6 inches in diameter and grass and small shrubs up to 3 inches in diameter.

Able to climb slopes up to 55 degrees, the SCL/RCU is ideal for removing stumps in forests and parks, on roadsides, by riverbanks or in agricultural settings. The operator can control the carrier from as far away as 500 feet with its remote control.

The heavy-duty shredding disc can remove stumps and roots up to 18 inches deep for the SCL/RCU55 and up to 20 inches deep for the SCL/RCU75. The hydraulic and proportional swing controls allow operators, while stationary, to swing the unit back and forth to grind larger material. A direct drive motor minimizes maintenance and gives the machine its compact footprint.

A quick coupler makes changing attachments easy, letting operators switch between grinding stumps or tackling heavy or light vegetation in a matter of minutes.

