Turn Your Excavator into a Cold Planer with FAE's New RPL/EX (Video)

Oct 11, 2023
FAE RPL/EX Excavator Road Planer
FAE USA

Based on cold planer technology and design, FAE has released its new RPL/EX road planer for excavators.

The RPL/EX can be used to prepare the road surface before laying a new layer of asphalt or concrete. The attachment uses teeth attached to a rotor to scrape and cut the road’s surface. FAE says its design increases performance while reducing vibration. (Check out the video below to see it in action.)

Powered by an 860cc fixed displacement hydraulic piston motor, the RPL/EX is compatible with 8- to 14-ton excavators with hydraulic flow rates of 28 to 42 gallons per minute. It can mill down 5.3 inches deep and has an 18-inch working width.

The head features an adjustable hydraulic base that allows operators to manage the machine’s working depth. A wide-stroke self-leveling system keeps the head properly aligned while operating. The adjustable right skid helps the operator keep the correct alignment in overlaps.

The RPL/EX comes standard with FAE’s Pick R/44/A teeth. The Pick R/44/C are an available option.  

