Hilltip Intros SnowStriker V-Plows for Compact Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 25, 2024
Hilltip has released six new SnowStriker VTR snowplows designed to clear snow with 2.5- to 5-ton compact track loaders, wheel loaders and tractors.

Models range from 5.5 to 8.6 feet wide and feature heavy-duty box construction to “withstand the harshest winter conditions.”

A curved, powder-coated snow blade creates an optimal snow-rolling effect for efficient snow removal. The high-strength steel blade is light, yet durable.

SnowStriker plows feature an adjustable two-segment cutting edge with trip springs designed to withstand the impact of a solid object and protect the plow. The segments compress independently when obstacles are hit. The cutting edges are available in polyurethane or steel.

The “attack angle” of the blades can be adjusted separately or simultaneously – from V to scoop or a standard straight blade – to adapt to different plowing surfaces and weather conditions. The blade tilts and oscillates up to six degrees, ensuring a clean scrape on uneven ground, Hilltip says.

The plow is controlled by vehicle-direct hydraulics and two double-acting angle rams.

A three-point hitch, multi-car/multi-mobile plate or custom mounting plate with hooks are available.

Options include LED edge markers, a poly snow deflector, plow shoe kits, and an electric valve. The plows come standard in grey or orange for improved visibility. 

