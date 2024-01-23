Rip Out Stumps, 12-in. Trees with IronCraft's Terminator Tree and Stump Remover

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 23, 2024
IronCraft Terminator Stump Remover
IronCraft

Say “Hasta la vista, baby” to trees, stumps and shrubs.

IronCraft’s new Terminator Tree and Stump Remover for skid steers and compact track loaders can uproot trees up to 12 inches in diameter and remove stumps of any size.

The attachment is equipped with dual 3.5-inch by 4-inch bore cylinders with a clamping force of 29,000 pounds. It also features 32 horizontal and 34 vertical AR400 teeth and a replaceable 1-inch by 8-inch cutting edge.

Operators can use the 5/8-inch vertical teeth to saw upward through the roots and sever the root ball. The trunk can then be securely clamped with the 1-inch horizontal teeth. By rocking the machine back and forth while pulling upwards, the tree can be uprooted.

The company says by removing the tree or shrub along with its roots, regrowth is prevented. The Terminator is ideal for landscape contractors, arborists, tree farmers, contractors engaged in residential or commercial construction, rental facilities and more.

Quick Specs:

  • Number of Teeth: 66 (32 Horizontal & 34 Vertical)
  • Tooth Size: 5/8" AR400 (Vertical) & 1" AR400 (Horizontal)
  • Clamping Force: 29,000 pounds
  • Pin Size: 1-1/4" Cylinder pins, 1-1/2" Main pivot Pins
  • Cylinder Size: Dual 3-1/2" x 4"
  • Cutting Edges: Replaceable 1" x 8"

IronCraft Terminator Stump RemoverIronCraft

Related Stories
Paladin IceShark snow blower for compact track loaders and skid steers
Compact equipment attachments
Blow Snow Up to 45 Feet with Paladin's New IceShark for CTLs
Ignite Attachments Mini Excavator 210PH Auger attachment
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Adds Mini Excavator Auger to its Lineup
terrawise terrablade attachment on CTL pushing dirt
Compact equipment attachments
Terrawise's New TerraBlade Called “First-Ever 100% Wireless Grading Attachment” (Video)
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Hyundai HA45 articulated dump truck dumping rocks snowy mountains background
Off-Road Trucks
Articulated Dump Trucks Get More Advanced – Is Autonomy on the Way?
The latest ADTs from Bell, Cat, Develon, Hyundai, John Deere, Volvo – and some answers on when autonomous trucks are coming.
Form 1040 with handcuffs
Business
Family-Run Construction Fraud Ring Lands 3 in Prison
Maxresdefault 65aac17865d0d
Compact equipment
Why is Kioti Making Construction Equipment?
Komatsu GD955-7 motor grader
Graders/Scrapers
Komatsu Brings its Largest Motor Grader, the GD955-7, to U.S.
Volvo ECR40 compact excavator on dirt hill
Compact Excavators
Volvo Unleashes 2 New Compact Excavators for U.S. Market: EC37 & ECR40
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All