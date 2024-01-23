Say “Hasta la vista, baby” to trees, stumps and shrubs.

IronCraft’s new Terminator Tree and Stump Remover for skid steers and compact track loaders can uproot trees up to 12 inches in diameter and remove stumps of any size.

The attachment is equipped with dual 3.5-inch by 4-inch bore cylinders with a clamping force of 29,000 pounds. It also features 32 horizontal and 34 vertical AR400 teeth and a replaceable 1-inch by 8-inch cutting edge.

Operators can use the 5/8-inch vertical teeth to saw upward through the roots and sever the root ball. The trunk can then be securely clamped with the 1-inch horizontal teeth. By rocking the machine back and forth while pulling upwards, the tree can be uprooted.

The company says by removing the tree or shrub along with its roots, regrowth is prevented. The Terminator is ideal for landscape contractors, arborists, tree farmers, contractors engaged in residential or commercial construction, rental facilities and more.

Quick Specs:

Number of Teeth: 66 (32 Horizontal & 34 Vertical)

Tooth Size: 5/8" AR400 (Vertical) & 1" AR400 (Horizontal)

Clamping Force: 29,000 pounds

Pin Size: 1-1/4" Cylinder pins, 1-1/2" Main pivot Pins

Cylinder Size: Dual 3-1/2" x 4"

Cutting Edges: Replaceable 1" x 8"