Terrawise's New TerraBlade Called “First-Ever 100% Wireless Grading Attachment” (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 5, 2024
terrawise terrablade attachment on CTL pushing dirt
The Terrawise TerraBlade
Terrawise Solutions

Terrawise Solutions has introduced three new compact track loader attachments – the TerraBlade, TerraRipper and TerraTrimmer.

The company claims the TerraBlade as “the first-ever 100% wireless grading attachment,” meaning it doesn’t need to stay tied to one CTL.

It is compatible with 2D or 3D machine control and can be automated via cross-slope, dual laser, sonic tracer, single or dual robotic or dual GPS. The heavy-duty attachment has several material carry modes, which can be used as a six-way dozer blade, box blade, or catch and spill applications.

Operators can independently raise and lower the left and right sides and rotate the blade up to +/- 25 degrees. The foldable wings swing up to 270 degrees. The adjustable skid plate ensures quick and precise operation.

The TerraTrimmer can cut grade to precise elevation with a smooth finish in hard sub-base materials, concrete or asphalt. Convenient for small or large jobs, it has a 16-inch OD trimmer rotor that cuts an 8-foot-wide path. For optimal performance, the auto grading attachment requires high-flow hydraulics and a separate drain case.

With 12 carbide-tipped steel teeth, the TerraRipper can break up hard-packed ground and rip up turf and roots in just a few passes. The rear-mounted scarifier has a heavy-duty deck for long-lasting performance. Each tooth can be removed, replaced or adjusted.

Terrawise TerraRipper Compact Track Loader Scarifier attachmentTerrawise TerraRipperTerrawise

All Terrawise attachments are American-made and backed with a comprehensive warranty, customer support and hands-on training.

