Ignite Attachments Intros Customer Loyalty Program

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 20, 2025
Ignite 3pt Landscape Drag Dsc02629 46932284 031325 Jpg
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has rolled out a new loyalty program, called Ignite Insiders, to give customers additional savings, exclusive offers and early product access.

The free-to-join program is designed to deliver real-world value, including:

  • A 5% stackable discount upon enrollment
  • Exclusive, member-only promotions
  • Early access to new products
  • Advance notifications of launches and seasonal sales
  • Opportunities to join Ignite’s Voice of Customer group to help shape future product design
  • An annual birthday coupon

More than a membership program, Ignite Insiders creates direct financial savings, ensures access to new equipment, provides the opportunity to guide product innovation and strengthens the connection between Ignite and the people who use their attachments every day, the company says.

The program is available to all Ignite customers across construction, landscape, agriculture, rental and acreage markets.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.

