Mongo Attachments has launched its new ProGrade forestry mulcher line, designed for excavators from 7,000 to 26,000 pounds.

The mulchers feature an offset drum with bite-limiting technology for producing fine material. Mongo says this design also allows the mulchers to maintain optimal rotor rpms while using only 15-35 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. The mulchers, available in 27-, 35- or 41-inch widths, have a 6-inch cutting diameter for clearing a variety of vegetation densities.

Non-proprietary teeth and easy-access panels on the drum simplify maintenance. Additional features include a reinforced shell for durability, a kickstand, an adjustable back gate and an included mount and hose kit.

"Our new ProGrade line builds on the success of the Gen 2 forestry mulcher by addressing the evolving needs of operators tackling high-intensity projects," said Adam Drummond, general manager of Mongo Attachments. "We're not just expanding our product line: We're redefining what's possible in land clearing, while complementing our existing offers."

The ProGrade Mulching Head is available through authorized Mongo Attachments dealers.

Quick Specs

27″ Mulcher

Fits 3.5- to 6.5-ton machines

Weight without mount: 864 lbs.

16 equipped teeth with x2 bolts on each tooth holder

35″ Mulcher

Fits 6.5- to 8-ton machines

Weight without mount: 981 lbs.

20 equipped teeth with x2 bolts on each tooth holder

41″ Mulcher: