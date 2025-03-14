Mongo Attachments Expands with All-New Excavator Mulcher Line

Mar 14, 2025
Mongo Attachments has launched its new ProGrade forestry mulcher line, designed for excavators from 7,000 to 26,000 pounds.

The mulchers feature an offset drum with bite-limiting technology for producing fine material. Mongo says this design also allows the mulchers to maintain optimal rotor rpms while using only 15-35 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. The mulchers, available in 27-, 35- or 41-inch widths, have a 6-inch cutting diameter for clearing a variety of vegetation densities.

Non-proprietary teeth and easy-access panels on the drum simplify maintenance. Additional features include a reinforced shell for durability, a kickstand, an adjustable back gate and an included mount and hose kit.

"Our new ProGrade line builds on the success of the Gen 2 forestry mulcher by addressing the evolving needs of operators tackling high-intensity projects," said Adam Drummond, general manager of Mongo Attachments. "We're not just expanding our product line: We're redefining what's possible in land clearing, while complementing our existing offers."

The ProGrade Mulching Head is available through authorized Mongo Attachments dealers.

Quick Specs

27″ Mulcher

  • Fits 3.5- to 6.5-ton machines
  • Weight without mount: 864 lbs.
  • 16 equipped teeth with x2 bolts on each tooth holder

35″ Mulcher

  • Fits 6.5- to 8-ton machines
  • Weight without mount: 981 lbs.
  • 20 equipped teeth with x2 bolts on each tooth holder

41″ Mulcher:

  • Fits 8.5- to 13-ton machines
  • Weight without mount: 1,058 lbs.
  • 24 equipped teeth with x2 bolts on each tooth holder
