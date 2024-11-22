Blue Diamond Attachments Rolls Out 19 Brush Cutters

Blue Diamond's Severe Duty Series 2 Brush Cutter for compact track loaders offers a 10-inch cutting capacity, which, the company says, nearly eliminates the need for a mulching head.

Blue Diamond Attachments has rolled out a full line of brush cutter attachments — now available in Heavy, Extreme, and Severe Duty models — for skid steers, compact track loaders, mini skid steers, excavators and mini excavators.

Designed for site prep and clearing jobs of all sizes, Blue Diamond offers 13 different models of brush cutters for use with mini skid, skid and track loaders:

• 36”, 42” and 50” Mini Skid Steer Closed Front

• 42” Mini Skid Steer Open Front

• 60” and 72” Heavy Duty models

• 60” and 72” Extreme Duty Closed Front models

• 60” and 72” Extreme Duty Open Front models

• 72” Severe Duty model

• 44” Swing Arm Cutter

• 84” dual motor brush cutter

It also has six mini excavator and excavator brush cutter models:

60” Extreme Duty for excavators

60” Severe Duty for excavators

36”, 42” and 50” Heavy Duty for mini excavators

And a 42” Severe Duty for mini excavator

Blue Diamond engineers its brush cutters to fit a variety of OEM machine classes with different power levels. Each brush cutter ships ready to use with all required hoses and oil.

Additionally, Blue Diamond has parts in stock, offers live product support and backs the attachments with a standard 1-year warranty.