Kage Intros its Largest Snowplow – the SnowDozer Wing

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 25, 2024
Kage SnowDozer Wing snowplow
Kage

Kage has launched its largest snowplow, the SnowDozer Wing, designed for heavy-duty snow pushing, stacking and back dragging.

At 48 inches tall and up to 28 feet wide, the SnowDozer Wing is compatible with 30,000- to 50,000-pound wheel loaders and 300-plus-horsepower tractors. It is available in 12-foot to 28-foot widths based on an 8- to 18-foot center with 4- or 5-foot hydraulic wings. The SnowDozer Wing is constructed from high-strength, low-alloy, grade-50 steel.

The three-button control switch allows operators to control hydraulic wings on either side of the moldboard independently. The “infinitely adjustable” wings offer a 180-degree pivot range with no pre-set stopping points. Operators can adjust the wings between 90 degrees forward and 90 degrees backward.

The hydraulic system powers the blade left and right for up to 34-degree angle plowing using two 3-inch bore by 1.5-inch rod hydraulic cylinders. Standard abrasion-resistant cloth hose coverings and a 2,500 psi crossover relief valve help reduce maintenance.

The skids have 6.625 inches of vertical travel at the heel and 7.5 inches of vertical travel at the toe, allowing them to float and oscillate into a level position with the plowing surface, even if the plow is tilted slightly forward or backward. Kage says this feature shortens the learning curve for new operators while increasing the lifespan of the wings.

A 90-degree compression spring trip edge on the center blade of the plow and a 55-degree trip edge on the cutting edge of the wing helps to protect the plow, machine, operator and infrastructure when obstacles are encountered. Wing hinges and snow catch flaps help prevent snow leakages and “snail trails.”

The wheel loader hitch can accommodate most quick attaches found on wheel loaders and tractor loader backhoes, the company says. A 3-point hitch is also available.

Optional Carbide Edge Extenders can be bolted to the center and ends of the trip edge, increasing the longevity of the high-carbon steel cutting edges.

Related Stories
ignite rock grapple grabbing brush debris in woods on ditch witch dingo mini track loader
Compact equipment attachments
New Mini Grapples Released by Ignite for Stand-On Mini Track Loaders
Werk-Brau High Performance Bucket on wheel loader
Attachments
Werk-Brau Intros High-Performance Loader Buckets & Tiltrotators
orange NPK V250R crusher pulverizer on excavator grabbing demolition debris
Attachments
Crush, Pulverize Demolition Material with NPK V250R Excavator Attachment
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Quality Enterprises Dirt Mona Lisa
Construction Equipment
“Dirt Mona Lisa” – Fla. Equipment Operators Recreate DaVinci's Masterpiece (Video)
Contractor Quality Enterprises used its fleet of excavators, dozers and wheel loaders to recreate the world's most famous painting out of dirt.
Maxresdefault 669eb3397ec9e
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Kioti’s First-Ever Skid Steer and CTL
John Deere 744 X-Tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Intros “Technology-Packed” 744 and 824 X-Tier Wheel Loaders
woman spraying fence next to new gator UTV
Construction Equipment
Deere Launches New, Quieter Gator UTVs with More Cargo Space
Mecalac 12MTX wheeled excavator-loader-telehandler
Compact Excavators
Mecalac Rolls Out 12MTX Combination Wheeled Excavator-Loader-Telehandler
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More