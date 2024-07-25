Kage has launched its largest snowplow, the SnowDozer Wing, designed for heavy-duty snow pushing, stacking and back dragging.

At 48 inches tall and up to 28 feet wide, the SnowDozer Wing is compatible with 30,000- to 50,000-pound wheel loaders and 300-plus-horsepower tractors. It is available in 12-foot to 28-foot widths based on an 8- to 18-foot center with 4- or 5-foot hydraulic wings. The SnowDozer Wing is constructed from high-strength, low-alloy, grade-50 steel.

The three-button control switch allows operators to control hydraulic wings on either side of the moldboard independently. The “infinitely adjustable” wings offer a 180-degree pivot range with no pre-set stopping points. Operators can adjust the wings between 90 degrees forward and 90 degrees backward.

The hydraulic system powers the blade left and right for up to 34-degree angle plowing using two 3-inch bore by 1.5-inch rod hydraulic cylinders. Standard abrasion-resistant cloth hose coverings and a 2,500 psi crossover relief valve help reduce maintenance.

The skids have 6.625 inches of vertical travel at the heel and 7.5 inches of vertical travel at the toe, allowing them to float and oscillate into a level position with the plowing surface, even if the plow is tilted slightly forward or backward. Kage says this feature shortens the learning curve for new operators while increasing the lifespan of the wings.

A 90-degree compression spring trip edge on the center blade of the plow and a 55-degree trip edge on the cutting edge of the wing helps to protect the plow, machine, operator and infrastructure when obstacles are encountered. Wing hinges and snow catch flaps help prevent snow leakages and “snail trails.”

The wheel loader hitch can accommodate most quick attaches found on wheel loaders and tractor loader backhoes, the company says. A 3-point hitch is also available.

Optional Carbide Edge Extenders can be bolted to the center and ends of the trip edge, increasing the longevity of the high-carbon steel cutting edges.