Deere Intros 80-Inch Wide Frontier SB12F Series Snowblower for Compact Utility Tractors

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 6, 2023
Deere SB12F front-mount snowblower on a tractor
John Deere

Boasting 80 inches of clearing capacity, John Deere has introduced its new Frontier SB12F Series Front-Mount Snowblower for compact utility tractors.

Designed for both large residential and commercial jobs, the SB12F features a heavy-duty front mount. Deere says the design keeps operators focused on what’s ahead of them, rather than behind them.

"Our customers are always seeking tough and reliable solutions to clear even the most difficult snow during peak winter months," said Mark Davey, go-to-market manager, John Deere. "The new Frontier SB12F Series Snowblower pairs a tried-and-true front-mount design with cutting edge features to help clear snow in record time, keeping operators safer and more productive all season long."

With 245 degrees of hydraulic chute rotation, operators can place snow where they want it. A standard hydraulic chute deflector controls the blowing angle for added discharge accuracy.

Adjustable and replaceable steel skid shoes extend the life of the cutting edge and help prevent damage or injury from unseen materials on the job. The cutting edges are made of CHT400 steel. They scrape the layer of ice under the snow and blow it with the snow through the chute, Deere says.

The snowblower weighs 895 pounds. It is compatible with 30- to 80-horsepower tractors. 

Related Stories
Caldwell Multi-Grapple Lifting System
Heavy equipment attachments
Move Irregularly Shaped Loads with Caldwell’s Multi-Grapple Lifting System
Loftness Kwik Cut brush cutter attachment on a Bobcat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
Loftness Intros Kwik Cut Brush Cutter for Skid Steers, CTLs
underside of IronCraft Forestry Disc Mulcher on compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
IronCraft’s New Mulcher for Skid Steers, CTLs Fills Need for Speed
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65201852a2ea8
The Dirt
Rokbak Plans New Cabs and Models of Articulated Dump Trucks
On this episode of The Dirt, we hear what's new with Rokbak trucks and how they're different from the old Terex models.
gray 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash parked on road
Pickups
Ford Reveals 2024 F-150 Lightning "Flash" with Extended Battery Range
Develon DD130 dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
The Latest in Dozers for 2023: New Models, Upgrades on the Way
construction equipment technician welding
Dealers
Gregory Poole Cat Named Equipment World’s 2023 Big Iron Dealer of the Year
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All